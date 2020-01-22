When Charles Lindbergh touched down in Paris after completing the first solo transatlantic flight, he landed in a whole new reality. The 33-hour act of bravado made him the most famous man in the world for 1927 and years afterward. It also led to a cascade of unforeseen drama and trauma.

Playwright Garth Wingfield took the 14 years of Lucky Lindy’s life after his big flight and penned an examination of American media and celebrity, its worship and pitfalls. When it reaches Lindbergh’s unfortunate chumminess with German powers in the lead to World War II, grand tragedy emerges.

Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope) presents “Flight: The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindbergh” from Jan. 24 – Feb. 9.

Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 – $18.

For more information, call 251-928-4366 or go to theatre98.org.

Upstate dance troupe visits

The University of Alabama’s dance company, Yonder, will stage a show at the Murphy High School auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. Entitled “False Awakenings,” it’s billed as “exploring the liminal space between ‘sound asleep’ and ‘wide awake,’ where a world of uneasy silliness, beautiful uncertainty and disjointed associations” are revealed.

Arranged by the Mobile County Public Schools Dance Teachers Association, admission is free and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The dance company will also teach contemporary, modern and hip-hop classes that afternoon.

Middle and high school students are welcome to register for limited spaces.

For more information, go to bit.do/yonderdance.

MOJO nods to Norah Jones in January

It’s daunting when you’re an artistic soul trying to step out from the shadow of a globally famous parent. When that parent’s known for moving in circles with The Beatles and Philip Glass, that step is even larger.

Sitar master Ravi Shankar’s daughter Norah Jones handled the task with aplomb. She fused pop, blues, country and jazz into her own sound and her 2002 debut album, “Come Away With Me,” sold 27 million copies and earned her five Grammy Awards. She followed with a trio of platinum albums.

The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) will look at Jones’s career on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Bellingrath Hall in Central Presbyterian Church (1260 Dauphin St.). Keyboardist and vocalist Isabella Schrack will be joined by vocalist and guitarist Mat Hall, organist John Link, bassist Max Levesque and drummer Jensen Cadenhead in offering live interpretations of Jones’s work.

Entrance is $18, $13 for MOJO members. A light jambalaya dinner is included and beverages will be available.

For more information, call 251459-2298 or go to mojojazz.org.