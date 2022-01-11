The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Tuesday morning that NFL Football Operations has assigned the Detroit Lions and New York Jets as the coaching staffs for the 73rd annual Reese’s Senior Bowl, to be played on Saturday Feb. 5, at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network at 1:30 p.m. The Lions own the No. 2 pick, while the Jets own the Nos. 4 and 10 selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Lions coached the Senior Bowl two years ago under former head coach Matt Patricia and the Jets last participated in 1979 when Walt Michaels was the head coach. That year, the Jets found half of the famed “New York Sack Exchange” defensive line in Mobile with Alabama’s Marty Lyons being picked in the first round (No. 14 overall) and East Central Oklahoma State’s Mark Gastineau in the second (No. 41 overall).

For the first time in the game’s history, head coaches will serve in more an advisory capacity while promoting select assistants into leadership roles on the staff (e.g. running backs coach to head coach, secondary coach to defensive coordinator, etc.). This new change will offer position coaches and coordinators developmental opportunities in a setting that showcases their skills in front of peers from all 32 clubs.

In addition, it was also announced four coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be a part of Senior Bowl coaching staffs in this year’s game. Coaches selected to take part in the minority fellowship program will be a part of on-field coaching, position meetings and nightly staff evaluations. The primary goal of this new initiative is to connect HBCU coaches with NFL decision-makers in the hope it leads to future career opportunities, while also giving the rest of the league’s teams four individuals to contact for information on Senior Bowl participants.

“The Senior Bowl greatly appreciates our longstanding relationship with the National Football League and we thank NFL Football Operations Executive Vice President Troy Vincent for again providing our game with full coaching staffs,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. “Dan Campbell and Robert Saleh’s staffs will bring great intensity to our game week and our players will undoubtedly get better during their time in Mobile. Our leadership is committed to using our game’s unique platform inspire change and we are excited about opportunities the new staffing model will create.”