The Reese’s Senior Bowl Friday the head coaching assignments for this year’s game. For the first time, the head coaches for the teams coaching in the game — Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions and Robert Saleh of the New York Jets — will serve in more of an advisory capacity than in leading the teams as head coach. Instead, they have selected others on the staff to move into the head coaching position for the week of work at the Senior Bowl.

As such, Campbell selected assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley to serve as head coach for the Lions’ staff, which will lead the American team, while Saleh selected tight ends coach Ron Middleton, a former Auburn standout, to lead the Jets’ staff in directing the National team.

Practices begin Tuesday, Feb. 1 and go through Wednesday, Feb. 3. The game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 5. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

The Lions have also appointed defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant to defensive coordinator and tight ends coach Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator, while the Jets have elevated linebackers coach Mike Rutenberg to defensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese to offensive coordinator.

Also new this year, both coaching staffs will have two Senior Bowl Minority Fellowship coaches added to their staffs for the week. Reggie Barlow, head coach at Virginia State and a former head coach at Alabama State, and Jackson State offensive coordinator T.C. Taylor will work with the Lions staff, while Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley and South Carolina State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jonathan Saxon (South Carolina State linebackers coach will assist the Jets. Barlow, Taylor, Wheatley, and Saxon will take part in on-field coaching, position meetings and nightly staff evaluations. The primary goal of the initiative is to connect HBCU coaches with NFL decision-makers in hope it will lead to future career opportunities, while also giving the rest of the league’s teams four individuals to contact for more information on Senior Bowl participants.