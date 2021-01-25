When Hank Aaron was closing in on breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record there were those who did not want that to happen, and they made their feelings known to Aaron via letters and various threats. At times, Aaron wondered aloud if the record was worth all he and his family had to endure.

At times, Aaron talked about his concerns with his hometown friend Cleon Jones, who was a member of the New York Mets. During such conversations, Jones said he encouraged Aaron to push on with the chase, telling him it was important for him to do so.

Last Friday, Aaron passed away at the age of 86. Jones talked about his friend and about the discussions they held, sometimes late into the night, about the impact Aaron would have in a number of ways once he broke the home run mark.

“Certainly when he had a chance to break Babe Ruth’s record there was a lot going on behind the scenes most folks don’t even know about,” Jones said in an interview with Lagniappe. “Most didn’t know that he was getting all these death threats and all of this hate mail and people would spit on him and do all these kind of things. That wasn’t shown on TV, but we as players knew it because we shared it.

“I tell everybody that we had a big brother and little brother conversation about what our responsibilities were and what we had to do, because that’s our purpose for being here. We always cited the same thing — Jackie Robinson.

“I always look at Joe Louis, Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson, people like that because they were all alone and they had the Black population on their shoulders and they had to succeed. And I don’t want to forget about Larry Doby either, because he was in that same situation. Either you make it and you do well, (because) if you don’t make it and do well then who’s going to get the next chance? And how long will it be before there will be a next chance?”

Jones said he encouraged Aaron, his friend and fellow ballplayer, to push through the difficult times because the historic moment he was chasing would have a lasting impact and, most importantly, that Aaron didn’t have to go through the troubling times alone.

“Like I said to Hank, and what we talked about was, we are here and we’ve got each other,” Jones said. “You can confide in me and I can confide in you and I can confide in (Tommie) Agee and (Willie) McCovey and Billy Williams and all the other guys that’s in it; Dick Allen or somebody like that. We’re all trying to represent, we’re trying to show that we belong.

“And here you are, you’ve worked your way all the way to the top, and you can be the guy that wears the crown. You can’t let any person or persons take that from you by threatening your life — they’re going to shoot you at such and such time or if you go to right field (they’re) going to shoot you down, all those kind of things.

“That’s what we talked about the year before he broke the record and the year that he did because there was so much hate going on. Nobody could see it because he didn’t show it, but at times he was wondering, is it worth it?”

And Jones had a ready answer to Aaron’s question.

“Yeah, it’s worth it,” he said. “Here I am, his little brother, trying to say to him, this is what I would do and what I would think about doing — breaking it and doing it and showing all those other people that they can’t influence who we are and what we do. That’s who he was. He didn’t think about it twice.

“To me, Jackie Robinson, if he could do it, anybody could do it because (Robinson) was all alone (when he broke into Major League Baseball).”

And Hank Aaron, Jones reminded his “big brother,” wasn’t alone in his quest.