Chickasaw head football coach Ryan Little, set to begin his third season leading the Chieftains’ program, resigned his position Wednesday. Little led Chickasaw to an 11-9 overall record in his two seasons at the school, including a 6-4 mark last year.

Little said he can’t comment at this time as to where his next stop will be, but noted he is proud of the work and advancement of the program in his two years at the school.

“It was completely my decision; I stepped down,” Little said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe. “I can’t say too much. It was really, really hard. I’ll just say that I loved the kids there, and I’ve got relationships that are going to last a lifetime. And we assembled a really good coaching staff there too, and everything was really good. My stepping down had absolutely zero to do with those players.”

Little said he’ll be able to announce his next job in approximately 10 days. In the meantime, C.J. Herring will serve as the Chieftains’ interim head coach.

“They need to stick with C.J. Herring,” Little said, “because he’s one of the best coaches out there in this area and he’s one of the reasons why we had the success that we had.”

Little said he is going to miss the players and those on his coaching staff and he hopes they have a successful season this year.

“I met some really good young men that I really enjoyed getting to know and watching develop,” Little said. “Of course, I brought two guys with me — Coach Herring and Coach [Michael] Miles — but I also met several others. … They ended up getting in there and working with me, and I developed relationships with those guys too. It was positive.

“We got better in record and set some team goals. We had the best defensive season, giving up the least points per game in the history of the school. We tied the [school] win record [for a season] and we had the second-most points scored [in a season] besides Ronnie Cottrell’s first year. And all of that was as [a Class] 3A [team]; all the other seasons they were either 1A or 2A. We went 6-4 and we were close in three of those [losses]; they were fourth-quarter games. We could have been 9-1.”

This was Little’s second stint as a head coach. He was 3-7 in 2016 as head coach at Class 1A Fruitdale, giving him a 14-16 overall record as a head coach. He has also served as an assistant coach at schools in the area, as well as in Georgia.

With Little resigning, there will now be 11 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area with new head football coaches for the upcoming season. If Herring remains as interim head coach for the season, that leaves just one spot left to fill — Vigor. Markus Cook was named Vigor’s interim head coach for spring practice, but the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) has not named him interim or permanent head coach at this time. There is the possibility someone else will be named head coach, but MCPSS has not made an announcement yet.

The other area schools with new head coaches this season are Chase Smith at Spanish Fort, Jamey DuBose at Orange Beach, Ham Barnett at St. Paul’s, Renardo Jackson at LeFlore, Antonio Coleman (interim) at Williamson, Josh Harris at Blount, Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery, Rodney Jordan at Satsuma and John McKenzie at Murphy.

A year ago, there were eight new head football coaches beginning their tenures at schools in the Lagniappe coverage area. The list included Philip Rivers at St. Michael, Bart Sessions at Alma Bryant, Norman Joseph at McGill-Toolen, Melvin Pete Jr. at Williamson, Mark Hudspeth at Gulf Shores, Bobby Parrish at Cottage Hill Christian, Dedrick Sumpter (interim) at Blount and Shon Burney at LeFlore.

Two of those schools — Blount and LeFlore — again have a new head football coach heading into the upcoming season. Shon Burney was told his contract would not be renewed at LeFlore following an 0-10 season by the Rattlers, and Blount, which hired Dedrick Sumpter as interim head coach after former head coach Lev Holly took a job with MCPSS late in the summer, decided to not keep Sumpter in that position going forward.

The first week of prep football games this season is the Aug. 19 weekend.