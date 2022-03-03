Little Rock, the No. 12 seed, upset No. 5 seed South Alabama 75-71 Thursday afternoon in opening round play of the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Trojans used solid shooting from 3-point range, especially in the first half, to fashion the win.

South Alabama made a change in the second half, tying the game with 4:30 to play at 66-66, but Little Rock scored the next five points, the latter two with 2:19 to go, and the Jaguars were unable to overtake the Trojans again the rest of the way.

The loss ends South Alabama’s season at 19-11 overall. The Jags were 9-7 in conference play. Little Rock now advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday where it will face No. 4 seed Troy in a 2 p.m. game. The Trojans are now 9-18 overall and produced a 3-11 conference record.

Little Rock’s shooting behind the 3-point line was solid throughout the game. The Trojans were 14 of 24 for the game, which included a 9-of-14 showing in the first half. That comes to 58.3 percent accuracy for the game, compared to South Alabama’s 30.8 percent showing (4 of 13). At the free throw line, Little Rock was 93.8 percent, making 15 of 16, while South Alabama was 76.7 percent, though the Jags had many more opportunities, making 23 of 30.

The Trojans started the game with a 5-0 lead and improved it to 7-1 before the Jags got their offense on track, taking a lead at 14-13. But with the aid of 3-point shooting, Little Rock moved back out front and took a 42-36 halftime advantage.

Charles Manning Jr. was the jags’ leading scorer. The LSU transfer produced 26 points and eight rebounds. Tyrell “Turbo” Jones had 15 points and three boards, while Javon Franklin offered 14 points and nine rebounds and was 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Lance Thomas had seven points and two rebounds. South Alabama was missing Jay Jay Chandler, who averaged more than 16 points a game. Chandler broke the middle finger on his right hand and was scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday.

The Trojans were led by Jordan Jefferson who scored 24 points and grabbed two rebounds. C.J. White added 14 points and six rebounds, while Myron Gardner had 12 points and seven rebounds and Nikola Maria had 11 points and five rebounds in Little Rock’s balanced offensive attack.