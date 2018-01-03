Band: Clay Walker

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m.

Venue: The Steeple on St. Francis, 251 St. Francis St., www.thesteeplemobile.com

Tickets: $37-$50, available through Ticketfly

The acoustic-friendly walls of The Steeple on St. Francis will fill next Sunday with the sounds of country artist Clay Walker.

For the past 25 years, Walker’s dedication to both his music and fans has allowed him to maintain a productive and successful career. This country star has topped the charts with hits such as “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “This Woman and This Man.” His smooth tenor vocals laced with just the right amount of downhome twang continue to attract an enthusiastic following.

After the release of a “best of” collection in 2014, Walker teased a new album with the 2015 release of the single “Right Now.” The track uses this love ballad to show he hasn’t strayed far from his original sonic formula. The grand arrangement is filled with catchy hooks and Walker’s trademark vocals.