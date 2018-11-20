Editor:

I am writing this hoping it will help someone with bipolar disorder. I cannot stress enough to take your medication, even when you feel good and believe it would be alright to quit taking it. Also, keeping your doctor’s appointments is very important.

Taking a stranger’s credit card payment out of their mailbox, believing I could get their credit card number to buy my daughter and her husband a house. Taking a baby doll in a stroller to Bel-Air Mall and introducing it to strangers as my grandchild. (After about an hour, the security guard at the mall asked me to leave.) Wearing my wedding dress to my doctor’s appointment. But of all manic attacks, a full-blown manic attack believing my husband was Satan was the worst. These are just a few things I did when I had manic attacks.

It took 19 years plus at least four psychiatrists before my doctor found the right combination of medication that finally stopped the mania attacks. It was during a hospitalization in 2005 that she came upon it. It was the prescribed medication and my faith in God that saved me from destruction.

For the past 13 years, I have remained stable and it feels so good. If I had to make a choice between my medication and food, I would choose my medication.

Have a great day!

Mary Rosalind Foster,

Mobile