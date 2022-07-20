Ella Vallas

Photo | Marvin Gentry

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) is holding its annual All-Star Week activities this week in Montgomery. The games and other aspects associated with the week began on Monday and continue through Thursday.

Competition, featuring rising seniors selected by a panel of coaches in their respective sports, is scheduled throughout the week in eight sports — cross-country (boys and girls), basketball (boys and girls), baseball, softball, soccer (boys and girls), volleyball, golf (boys and girls) and tennis (boys and girls).

Several athletes from the Lagniappe coverage area were selected to take part in the All-Star Week games and activities.

Among the local athletes taking part are Ella Vallas of St. Paul’s and Kellyn Hunter of Faith Academy, who were both selected to participate in two sports. Vallas is taking part in volleyball and basketball, while Hunter is participating on the South team in soccer and basketball.

Each sport features competition in a South vs. North format.

Heading into this week’s competition, the North teams have a huge lead in the overall competition. In boys’ basketball, North holds a 49-29 all-time series advantage, with the North girls’ basketball teams holding a 21-3 advantage. In baseball, North leads the series 23-15-2 and in softball, North leads 27-23-2. In boys’ soccer, a 13-4-1 edge is owned by North, while in girls’ soccer, North leads 16-3-1.

In volleyball, North is a 14-9 leader in the series, while in boys’ cross-country, North leads 3-1. The girls’ cross-country series is tied 2-2. In boys’ golf, North leads 2-0 and the girls’ golf competition is tied 1-1. In boys’ tennis, North leads the series 2-0 while the North girls’ tennis teams also own a 2-0 edge.

The only All-Star sport in which the South holds the advantage is football, which is now played in December at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. South holds a slim 31-28-2 lead in the all-time series.

Here is a list of athletes and coaches in the local area who are scheduled to take part in this week’s AHSAA All-Star Week games and activities for their respective South teams:

Boys golf: Braxton Bonner, UMS-Wright; Henry Lanham, St. Paul’s; Cameron Williams, Theodore; Brody Quattlebaum, Fairhope; Coach Jay Koziol, UMS-Wright, administrator.

Girls golf: Abby King, Mary G. Montgomery; Anna King, Mary G. Montgomery; Jocelyn Valazquez, Daphne; Tori Waters, UMS-Wright; Coach Jay Koziol, UMS-Wright, administrator.

Girls tennis: Emily Eckert, UMS-Wright; Claire Prickett, Bayside Academy; Kaitlin Ross, Satsuma; Cate Wilber, McGill-Toolen; Coach Michael O’Brien, McGill-Toolen.

Boys tennis: Stephen Ashbee, UMS-Wright; Philip Brutkiewicz, St. Paul’s; Parker Hart, McGill-Toolen; Radley Rawls, Satsuma; Coach Jason Abraham, McGill-Toolen.

Girls soccer: Cecelia Antoon, St. Paul’s; Madeline Dicksey, Fairhope; Julia Grinstead, McGill-Toolen; Kellyne Hunter, Faith Academy; Yury Santaclara, Foley; Mimi Smith, St. Michael; Becca Steedley, Cottage Hill Christian; Bianca Tapscott, St. Luke’s; Jensen Wards, Gulf Shores; Emily Watson, Orange Beach; Dinuki Wickramanayake, Daphne.

Boys soccer: Kidomo Albert, Davidson; Blai Cebrian-Claramunt, Bayside Academy; Noah Miller, Daphne; Ethan Monson, UMS-Wright; Colin Spuler, Spanish Fort; Tevaris Sullivan, Theodore; Joey Jones, Bayside Academy; Coach Jamie Ferguson, Bayshore Christian.

Baseball: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright; William Brock, Fairhope; Streed Crooms, Bayshore Christian; John Malone, Bayshore Christian; Olin Ward, UMS-Wright; Bryson Goff, Saraland; Joshua Gunther, Bayside Academy.

Softball: Hayden Andrews, Satsuma; Ryley Harrison, Fairhope; Taylor Hunt, Daphne; Emily Mizelle, Baker; Brooke Tillman, Alma Bryant; Emma Weatherford, Baldwin County; Coach Jeremy Ward, Daphne.

Volleyball: Riley Carter, McGill-Toolen; Faith Faucher, Spanish Fort; Janiyah King, Daphne; Katherine Parker, Faith Academy; Haley Patterson, St. Luke’s; Anna Grace Sparks, McGill-Toolen; Caleigh Turpin, Satsuma; Ella Vallas, St. Paul’s; Ashlyn Whiteside, Bayshore Christian.

Girls cross-country: Abby Ferlise, McGill-Toolen; Kathy Hacker, Faith Academy; Elizabeth Porr, McGill-Toolen; Abigail Salder, St. Luke’s; Coach Courtney Page, McGill-Toolen.

Boys cross-country: Michael “Mac” Conwell, St. Paul’s; Boaz Dernlan, Bayshore Christian; Joshua Holston, UMS-Wright; Tyler Postle, Bayside Academy; Stone Smith, St. Paul’s.

Girls basketball: Kellyn Hunter, Faith Academy; Lindsey Cox, McGill-Toolen; Ella Vallas, St. Paul’s.

Boys basketball: Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill Christian; Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill Christian; Antonio Jackson, Blount; Coach Shumbe Hunter, Williamson.