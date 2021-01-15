Shane Taylor, a criminal defense and family law attorney with an office in Mobile, was arrested on a charge of third-degree domestic violence last night, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor’s arrest came nine days after a former paralegal in his office filed a civil complaint against both the attorney and his law firm, claiming her former boss made multiple unwanted sexual advances toward her over a period of months, including physical conduct, language and actions.

In the five-count complaint, the plaintiff claims Taylor’s conduct included grabbing her breasts and buttocks on multiple occasions, making “multiple and regular” sexually charged comments, exposing and fondling himself while he was laying nude on the floor drinking a beer, and physically pinning her against his desk.

On other occasions, the plaintiff claims, Taylor showed up at her house uninvited, told her he flew a drone over her house to spy on her, followed her in her car and made threatening driving maneuvers, and when she said she could no longer tolerate the conduct, he threatened to “burn her to the fucking ground.”

According to court records, Taylor was also the subject of a protection from abuse order filed by his ex-wife in 2006, who alleged that he threatened to kill her and said he would “put a bullet in my head.”

“Defendant has repeatedly told me how he can ‘make people disappear,’” his ex-wife wrote. “I cannot carry on normal life, things like working charity runs, because he has started going to make harassing remarks to me. He will not leave me alone.”

In one incident, his ex-wife claimed he wanted to visit a sick pet that was in her care, but she asked him to “stay away.” Taylor showed up anyway and banged on the door three separate times, even though she called the Daphne Police Department. The DPD allegedly arrived and instructed Taylor to leave and not return. No charges were filed.

“Defendant was a police officer for over 10 years and he is now a defense attorney … he says, thinks and acts like he is above the law,” the statement read.

The attorney for the plaintiff in Taylor’s civil case said he could not comment at this time, but did confirm no criminal complaint was ever filed against Taylor by the former employee. The criminal complaint for domestic violence resulting in Taylor’s arrest Thursday has not yet been filed in court and according to the BCSO’s booking website, he remains an inmate in the Baldwin County Corrections Center as of this afternoon.