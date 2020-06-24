SUBMITTED – Local business owner and retired Col. Steve Carey has announced his candidacy for mayor of Daphne ahead of the municipal elections set for Aug. 25.

Carey is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy and served for more than 30 years in the Air Force as a fighter pilot and national security leader before retiring from the military and moving with his family to Daphne in 2008. The same year, he started CertaPro Painters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties and the company has won numerous local and national awards over the last 10 years.

“Great businesses are built on a foundation of visionary leadership, integrity, smart decision- making and collaborative problem-solving,” Carey said. “Good government that cultivates a thriving community is built the very same way. That’s what I commit to bring to City Hall if elected.”

With a campaign focused on experienced leadership and citizen engagement, Carey’s top goals will be to create communication with citizens that promotes awareness and community involvement, develop a comprehensive plan for smart growth, ensure adequate infrastructure while protecting our area’s natural resources, and working to unify the City Council to execute a shared vision for the future of Daphne.

“Leadership is more than a position. It’s more than just having a vision. True leadership requires action and inspires others to action,” Carey said. “As one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama, it’s not just about new leadership in Daphne, it’s about the right leadership.”

As a business owner, Carey is committed to his community on a variety of boards and organizations. He is a member of both the Eastern Shore and Mobile Chambers of Commerce. In

Mobile, Carey served on the Executive Board as the vice chairman of the Military Affairs Committee helping connect military citizens with area businesses. With the Eastern Shore

Chamber, he served as chairman of the Foundation Board, vice chairman of Workforce Development, vice chairman of the Student Training and Exploration Program, and currently on the Leaders Council. Additionally, Carey has served on the boards of the Alabama Red Cross, the Better Business Bureau and Blakely State Park Authority. Carey was also selected by the

Daphne City Council to serve as chairman of the Industrial Development Board responsible for the Daphne Innovation and Science Complex.

A strong supporter of education and youth development, Carey also serves as president of the South Alabama Air Force Association working to improve science, technology, engineering and math skills at local elementary and high schools while promoting the development of aerospace initiatives at the University of South Alabama and West Florida ROTC programs.

“I’m convinced that the greatness of a community depends on the willingness of its citizens to get involved,” Carey said. “In my experience, it not only makes our city a better place; it makes us better individuals.”

Steve and his wife, Charlotte, have been married 23 years and have three children, Clark, Camille and Charles. For more information visit ElectSteveCarey.com.