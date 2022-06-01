The American Volleyball Coaches Association has presented a Top Flight Award to Melea Meadows and Veronica Makovey of the University of Mobile Beach Volleyball. Photo courtesy University of Mobile.

The spring semester is coming to a close for many of our area college teams. That means post-season honors are being handed out. Here is a list of some athletes being honored.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) has awarded a Top Flight Award to Melea Meadows and Veronica Makovey of the University of Mobile (UM).

The Top Flight Award program is in its fourth year and is designed to recognize excellence in collegiate beach volleyball from all over the country and across all flights. The nature of beach volleyball dictates that each player fills an important role on the team — each pair must give their greatest effort to help the squad clinch the three wins necessary to defeat the opponent.

With this in mind, the AVCA created the Top Flight Award to reward the hard work and consistent play of pairs in every flight. For a pair to be eligible for the award, two athletes must compete in at least 15 matches together and at a specific flight number. Should that pair win at least 75 percent of their matches — regardless of the overall result of the duel — those athletes will achieve Top Flight status.

During the 2022 season, Meadows and Makovey finished 14-4 as a pair from the fifth flight in head coach Jon Campbell’s starting lineup. They led UM to a 15-12 overall record in just the second year as an officially sponsored sport at the university. They were named to the fifth flight AVCA Top Flight Award list.

“Melea was the Defensive Player of the Year for our indoor team. She needed a little convincing to come and play beach, and I’m so glad she did,” Campbell told Lagniappe. “Veronica transferred during the spring semester, and the two of them were thrown together in the five seed.

“They immediately connected as teammates, feeding off of each other’s energy. I was tempted to move them up to the four seed, but they were one of my most consistent teams and a big part of our success as a team. Winning the Top Flight Award is a tremendous honor for the two and well deserved.”

BASEBALL

Senior designated hitter Grant Akridge of Spring Hill College (SHC) has been named to the Academic All-District 5 team in the NCAA Division II classification. Working toward an engineering degree, Akridge hit .308 with 49 runs scored, seven doubles, nine home runs and 43 runs-batted-in this season for a .541 slugging percentage.

Akridge was a second-team 2022 All-Conference selection and a 2022 All-Tournament team member for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). In his career, he is hitting .282 with a .425 on-base percentage in three seasons at SHC since transferring from Enterprise (Alabama) Community College in 2019.

The University of Mobile’s Tucker Musgrove and Blake Roberts have been named to the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) First-Team All-Conference squad.

During the 2022 season, Musgrove led UM with a .403 batting average and .554 on-base percentage in his second year as a Ram. From the mound, Musgrove has thrown over 26 innings of work, while recording a 1-1 record. He has struck out a total of 34 batters in his 26-plus innings pitched.

For Roberts, the senior catcher has tallied a .358 batting line with three homers. Roberts’ on-base percentage sits at .440 on the season, good for third on the team, and he shares the team lead with 10 doubles. He has 27 RBI to his name prior to the upcoming SSAC Baseball Championship Tournament in his 35 games played this year, and was one of two SSAC catchers to be named an SSAC Baseball First-Team All-Conference selection.

Samuel Plash, Trevor Wells and Bailey Sellers were named to the Second-Team All-Conference team, joining teammates Musgrove and Roberts as all-conference nods for the 2022 UM Baseball team.

SOFTBALL

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) has named SHC sophomore Paityn Desormeaux to its Softball All-South Region first team as a utility player/pitcher. A first baseman by trade, she also appeared as a starting pitcher, a relief pitcher and at third base as needed throughout the 2022 season.

Earlier, the lefty received the SIAC Relief Pitcher of the Year Award and Second-Team All-Conference honors at first base as well as a spot on the SIAC All-Tournament team. The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) has also named Desormeaux to its 2022 All-South Region second team.

Desormeaux led the SIAC in hits allowed per seven innings at 4.88. She finished the year with a 1.21 ERA and a 10-5 record, 109 strikeouts and one save over 119.0 innings pitched. At the plate, she hit for a .355 average with 15 doubles, a triple and 29 RBI. In the field, she recorded 134 putouts, 36 assists and two errors for a .988 fielding percentage.

TENNIS

The SSAC Women’s Tennis award had two UM players named to this year’s SSAC First-Team All-Conference team. Maria Jose Reynaldo Toledo and Sofija Hrovat, two juniors from Mobile, were named as this season’s all-conference selections. During the 2022 conference season, both Reynaldo Toledo and Hrovat have managed winning records across both singles and doubles play, with Reynaldo Toledo mixing in one SSAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor.

Reynaldo Toledo and Hrovat were joined by eight teammates as UM saw 10 total Rams selected to the Barnes & Noble College Women’s Tennis All-Academic team for excelling in the classroom. Those selected from Mobile include Gabriela Eva, Melody Holcomb, Sofija Hrovat, Emily John, Paula John, Maria Jose Reynaldo Toledo, Ashlyn Nichols, Andrea Sanchez, Anna Wiggins and Luana Wild.

The SSAC Men’s Tennis award winners included Joao Pedro Okano, who was named the Newcomer of the Year following his first season as a Ram. During conference play this year, Pedro Okano went 8-0 in singles play, while recording a 5-2 doubles record. He is joined by teammates Boris Klingebiel and Sergio Ruiz Ramiro on the 2022 SSAC Men’s Tennis First-Team All-Conference team.

Additionally, seven Rams were selected to the Barnes & Noble College Men’s Tennis All-Academic team for excelling in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year. Those selected from Mobile included Santiago Diloreto, Aoi Kambara, Hugh Mitchell, Nicolas Mougaillard, Joao Pedro Okano, Austin Schofield and Jan Vrb.