A Mobile County Circuit Court judge has denied multiple attempts from an unsuccessful City Council candidate to delay Tuesday’s runoff election over voter fraud claims.

Judge Wesley Pipes denied Reggie Hill’s motion to delay the municipal runoff elections, arguing that the former District 2 candidate lacked standing and hadn’t shown sufficient evidence to allow the judge to consider it.

Monday’s hearing was part of a larger suit, in which Hill has argued that a number of voting irregularities that occurred on Aug. 24 should be enough for the court to set aside the results and force a new election.

“I’m not dismissing the case yet, but I have no authority to stop the election,” Pipes said. “I don’t believe you can meet the burden of injunctive relief.”

Pipes told Hill, who was representing himself at the second hearing on this matter, that it is hard for a court to get involved in elections in general because the system is designed that way. In this case, specifically, Pipes said he doesn’t believe Hill has standing to challenge all of the results in the municipal election because he only ran as a candidate in District 2.

Hill argued that because voters went to the polls for the municipal election and not just a districtwide election that he had authority to call for the results to be set aside.

Even if Pipes felt inclined to grant Hill relief, the judge said Hill would have to show proof of significant irregularities to compel the court to act. Pipes referenced Hill’s 190 votes in the election. The first and second place finishers in the District 2 race collected 2,279 and 1,085 votes respectively. Pipes said Hill’s ability to find enough instances of fraud to make up almost the 1,000 votes he’d need to get in the runoff is “inconceivable.”

Pipes called the allegations in the suit “broad” and compared it to other allegations of voting fraud on the national stage.

“This has been going on in this country for two years now,” Pipes said. “You’re doing the voters of Mobile County a disservice by screaming fire in a movie theater when there is no fire, or at least, no proof of fire.”

Hill had asked Pipes for an expedited jury trial on the matter. At trial, Hill was convinced that witness testimony would give the court what it was asking for in regard to evidence of fraud. However, Pipes told Hill there was no right to a jury trial in matters involving voter fraud and even if there were it would be “impossible” to strike a jury before the election took place.

Pipes also questioned Hill’s suit because of who he named as a defendant and who he left out. The suit names only Mayor Sandy Stimpson as a defendant. While Stimpson did sponsor a resolution certifying the results, Pipes said Hill would’ve needed to sue the winners of the election in order for it to move forward.

There is also an issue with how Stimpson was served notice of the lawsuit. City Attorney Ricardo Woods told Pipes that Stimpson had not been served properly.

“It was delivered to a person who is not the mayor,” Woods said.

While Hill called the accusation “a slap in the face” to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Pipes said it happens from time to time that a deputy will serve the wrong person. In some cases, he said, the person being served will waive the service requirement, but Woods and Stimpson won’t in this case.

Hill was granted 10 days to amend and re-file his lawsuit, but the chances that the case will go much further are slim, according to Pipes. He said if the suit is re-filed it will be done after the five-day timeframe allotted in state law to contest the election.