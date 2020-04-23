The University of South Alabama has confirmed its two hospitals in Mobile have begun reducing its staff members’ working hours due to a lower volume of patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Outside of the respiratory specialists, nurses and emergency physicians treating and testing COVID-19 patients, some members of the U.S. medical community have been left with little work to perform as hospitals and clinics around the country have stopped offering elective and non-emergency procedures.



In hard-hit areas, some initially did this voluntarily to free up personal protective equipment and available bed space as well as prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. However, many states — including Alabama — have ordered doctors and dentists to stop performing such procedures.



As patient volumes have dwindled, layoffs, furloughs and reductions in working hours at hospitals and medical clinics around the country have followed. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, more than 31,000 health care and social workers have filed new unemployment claims since March 14.



In a statement on Thursday, Gary Mans, associate vice president for marketing and communications at USA Health, said the medical system’s hospitals in Mobile have been seeing a similar dip in patient volume and have been reducing staff members’ working hours to match them.



Mans didn’t specify which types of employees have been impacted or how many, but he did say “nearly every healthcare organization in our region is experiencing the same issue.”



“One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it is preventing people from seeking routine and non-emergency healthcare. The varying restrictions on people’s ability to leave their homes, and on what procedures healthcare organizations can perform has resulted in significantly lower numbers of patients at healthcare facilities,” Mans said. “As a result of our lower patient volume, we have begun to flex our staffing levels to match our patient care needs. We will ensure we are appropriately staffed to provide our customary level of high-quality care.”



As Lagniappe reported, Providence Hospital has previously acknowledged some of its employees are working fewer hours due to reduced patient volume while others have been furloughed “for similar work-related circumstances beyond their control.”

According to Providence spokesperson Mike Burke, the hospital has pledged to keep paying associates’ salaries and doesn’t have any plans for layoffs.



Springhill Medical Center President and CEO Jeff St. Clair has also said “a good number of employees” have seen reductions in their working hours, though some are using paid time off or even sick time if they are at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

“Some staff have worked fewer hours, especially surgical services employees, due to reductions in elective cases,” St. Clair said Thursday. “Many of them were reassigned to other needs. No employees have been furloughed or laid off.”



Infirmary Health System — the area’s largest network of hospitals — also confirmed Thursday that an undisclosed number of its staff members saw a reduction in hours at the end of March, though it was able to provide “supplemental pay in order to keep employees’ compensation whole’ through April 25. In a statement to Lagniappe, Infirmary Health said further reductions of staff hours and some furloughs are planned to start next week.

“As many healthcare organizations have done across the country, Infirmary Health must make adjustments in staffing to account for the revenue loss due to COVID-19. Beginning Sunday, April 26, additional employees will be asked to work reduced hours, and a small portion will be furloughed,” the statement reads. “Employees who are furloughed will maintain their insurance benefits, and Infirmary Health will cover both the organization’s contribution and the employee’s contribution to their benefits. These employees will remain in communication with their managers and will be notified as soon as they are able to return to work.”

The statement went on to say members of Infirmary’s Health’s executive leadership team had ” voluntarily taken a reduction in compensation” and that the organizations main goal is “to get our employees back to work as soon as possible. It also noted that its hospitals are “preparing to begin elective surgeries and other outpatient procedures as soon as government officials deem it safe to do so.”



You can full statements from USA Health, Spring Medical Center, Infirmary Health and Providence Hospital below:

Gary Mans, Marketing and Communications, USA Health:



“As the only academic health system in the area, USA Health serves a unique role in the Upper Gulf Coast as the safety net health system for the region. We are the singular home to many unique and resource-intensive programs including the only Level 1 Trauma Center, the only burn unit and the only Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it is preventing people from seeking routine and non-emergency healthcare. The varying restrictions on people’s ability to leave their homes, and on what procedures healthcare organizations can perform has resulted in significantly lower numbers of patients at healthcare facilities.

While USA Health rapidly implemented a virtual clinic visit effort following the loosening of restrictions related to these visits, the number of patients we are seeing is in line with regional and national trends; nearly every healthcare organization in our region is experiencing the same issue.

As a result of our lower patient volume, we have begun to flex our staffing levels to match our patient care needs. We will ensure we are appropriately staffed to provide our customary level of high-quality care.”

Mike Burke, spokesperson for Providence Hospital (April 14, 2020):



In mid-March, Providence Hospital suspended elective and non-emergent procedures to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19, increase our bed capacity and available staff, and conserve supplies as we prepare for an increased influx of patients with COVID-19.

As a result of suspending these non-emergent procedures, there is less need for a limited number of associates working in areas that were impacted by temporary reductions in our surgical services. We’re doing everything we can to assist associates who are currently unable to work due to decreased volumes or who were furloughed for similar work-related circumstances beyond their control. They are still being paid and are receiving all associated benefits such as health insurance.

We have pledged to protect the pay of our associates during this time of disruption, including a commitment to full salary continuation, a variety of pay protection and associate support programs, and no layoffs.

We are also working to identify potential opportunities for associates to continue to actively serve our organization in other capacities wherever possible. We’ve even created a new role called Mission Extender, which is an opportunity for current associates who wish to serve, but are unable to work in their current role and are not needed in other clinical capacities.

Finally, we’re also implementing daycare subsidies and reimbursements for associates who care for COVID-19 patients and may need to stay in a hotel to ensure social distancing from family members.

In our efforts to keep our community safe and protected during this trying time, we must remember to care for our caregivers and do our part to ensure they also have the time and resources to care for themselves.

Jeff St. Clair, President and CEO of Springhill Medical Center (April 9, 2020):



Yes, we’ve experienced a reduction [in our workforce] for several reasons. Because of the elimination of elective surgery, we experienced the reduction of a good number of employees needed.



In addition to elective surgeries, there has been a reduction in staff needed in outpatient areas that include services such as mammograms, wound care, Radiology and Lab testing, etc. (anything nonemergent).

However, we have been able to place many of these folks in a number of positions where they weren’t needed before, such as on some nursing units, hospital entrance screeners, triage areas, and other posts.



Some of our employees are home because of child care issues or because they are considered high risk because of their age or an immuno-suppressed health condition. We are able to backfill in those positions by repurposing employees from the areas that are currently closed.

We are really concerned about our employees who are at home, and we are doing as much as we can to look out for them. We’ve been supplementing paid time off for folks with high-risk health situations or daycare issues.



April 23, 2020: Some staff have worked fewer hours, especially surgical services employees, due to reductions in elective cases. Many of them were reassigned to other needs. No employees have been furloughed or laid off.

Infirmary Health statement (April 23, 2020)

Infirmary Health remains committed to its staff members and physicians every day and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is grateful for the resilience and camaraderie each team member has shown throughout this unprecedented time. Many team members are working in roles different from their normal job, but the entire organization has faced the frontlines with unwavering dedication to the patients and community.

With the shelter-in-place orders and government restrictions on elective procedures and outpatient operations, many Infirmary Health services have been temporarily closed or have significantly decreased in volume. As such, some employees are not working or are working reduced hours. From Sunday, March 29 through Saturday, April 25, for those affected by the decreased work, Infirmary Health has supported its staff members by providing supplemental pay in order to keep employees’ compensation whole. Infirmary Health is committed to its employees just as they have committed to the organization.

As many healthcare organizations have done across the country, Infirmary Health must make adjustments in staffing to account for the revenue loss due to COVID-19. Beginning Sunday, April 26, additional employees will be asked to work reduced hours, and a small portion will be furloughed. Employees who are furloughed will maintain their insurance benefits, and Infirmary Health will cover both the organization’s contribution and the employee’s contribution to their benefits. These employees will remain in communication with their managers and will be notified as soon as they are able to return to work.

Additionally, the executive leadership team and many other senior leaders have voluntarily taken a reduction in compensation. Infirmary Health is preparing to begin elective surgeries and other outpatient procedures as soon as government officials deem it safe to do so. Our goal is to get our employees back to work as soon as possible while maintaining fiscal responsibility to the organization. The leadership team thanks everyone for their dedication and hard work during this time. Now and after the COVID-19 pandemic, Infirmary Health will continue to be the FIRST CHOICE for healthcare in our region.

*Updated at 7:30 p.m., April 23, to include a statement from Infirmary Health.



