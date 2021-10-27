BY TAMMY LETHAM

Coast Diagnostics adds “About My Father” filming in Mobile to the growing list of movies on which they are providing COVID-19 testing.

The company has helped more than 253,000 actors and crew members continue their work in a safe and healthy environment by partnering with over two dozen film productions along the Alabama and Louisiana coasts.

Film production crews have faced many unprecedented challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading in the U.S. in early 2020. Searching for avenues to keep productions safe, several major studios like Lionsgate are looking to Coast Diagnostics to assist in the screening of actors and crew members for COVID-19.

“Film production is an intense and demanding environment, and our health and safety standards are very high,” Emily O’Banion, safety supervisor for Lionsgate, said. “Timely and accurate testing is imperative and Coast Diagnostics delivers that.”

O’Banion called Coast staff friendly and professional.

“Coast has consistently adapted to our unique needs — from day and night concierge to high-volume, on-set collection, they have the resources,” O’Banion said. “They quickly became part of our ‘crew.’”

Coast Diagnostics uses high-throughput PCR testing technology, which allows hundreds of lab samples to undergo simultaneous testing. This allows customized, scalable diagnostic testing solutions for hospitals, clinics, businesses, events, schools and more.

BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS

Five Guys is ground leasing the site of the former Pizza Hut land at 241 Greeno Road in Fairhope to build a freestanding restaurant with drive-up access. They plan to open in Fall 2022, serving burgers, fries and hot dogs. Angie McArthur, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction for Five Guys. Christy Chasson, advisor with Southeast Realty, represented the landlord.

Blitz 45 leased 4,080 square feet of retail space in the Eastern Shore Centre at 30500 AL-181 in Spanish Fort. Blitz 45 is a functional fitness training studio offering group classes and personal training. The company plans to open in the next 30 days. Jay O’Brien, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, represented the tenant.

O’Brien also represented both sides of the transaction for Eastern Shore Transfer, a moving and storage company, which leased 6,000 square feet of office/warehouse space on American Way in Daphne Commercial Park.

A local investor purchased 1.03 acres of commercial land at 416 Hwy. 43 S. in Saraland for $160,000. They plan to market the property as a build-to-suit or land lease option. Angie McArthur, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, represented the buyer. Joey Betbeze, senior advisor with Betbeze Realty, represented the seller.

A Nails salon is leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space in Douglas Square at 2079 Douglas Ave. in Brewton, and plans to open before the end of the year. Andrew Dickman, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction.

Ivy Cottage Retreat, a linen and sleepwear boutique, leased 1,680 square feet at Legacy Village near the main Ivy Cottage store, according to Steven McMahon with Inge & Associates. They plan to open in early November.

Robyn Reed joins the team at Wilkins Miller LLC as an associate. Reed earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and public accounting from the University of Mobile in 2021. Wilkins Miller is an accounting and advisory firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope.

Bellator Real Estate & Development agents and staff have officially opened their new Mobile office at 1428 Hillcrest Road. Bellator Executive Vice President Geoff Stacey, Bellator Mobile Office Managing Broker Annette Oden and Bellator President Troy Wilson cut the ribbon marking the occasion on the front porch of their newly remodeled office, just south of Bellator’s previous location on Hillcrest Road. Mobile Chamber of Commerce members, fellow realtors and home service vendors gathered to tour the new digs and celebrate Bellator’s latest investment in the community.

The Downtown Mobile Alliance’s MOBilize Fund Placemaking Grant program is looking for individuals, businesses or organizations with plans to enliven the public realm downtown. Applications are open for a plan for an event, project or public art installation that will activate, beautify or energize a downtown area, specifically within the Business Improvement District. Contact the alliance at 251-434-8498 to learn how to apply for up to $3,000. Deadline is Dec. 31.

Carolyn Golson retired from her role as Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of membership after 33 years of service with the organization. Michael Galvin, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s senior vice president of member engagement, will assume oversight of the organization’s membership department, while Molly Tillman was promoted to director of membership.

“Carolyn Golson has built a strong program of work, including launching and managing the chamber’s total resource development campaign with a team of volunteers,” Bob Chappelle, the chamber’s interim president and CEO, said. “Her knowledge and relationships will not be easily replaced.” She served as membership VP for 23 years, and in several other chamber positions prior to that.