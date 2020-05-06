Mobile County’s Unified Command said Wednesday that future restrictions on businesses and individuals can’t be ruled out if a “second wave” of COVID-19 occurs, though officials believe it’s too early to know if measures that drastic will be necessary.



Responding to questions from the media, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood and County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold each said data about the spread of the disease and the capacity of the local medical system would dictate their position on whether shutdowns are an appropriate response to a significant spike in COVID-19 cases.



“The threshold in our hospitals would trigger any decision that’s made as far as whether I’d support something like another ‘stay at home order,’” Stimpson said. “It would depend on the information at hand at that time and what the impact is on the health of the community. I’d need to have that information before I could say whether I’d support something like that in the future.”



Though he has cautioned about the possibility of a “second wave” of COVID-19 before, Eichold said the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) supports the incremental steps being made to roll back restrictions on certain businesses and is “excited about moving forward.”



Data collected by public health officials over the next weeks and months will likely be crucial to mapping out a response to COVID-19, but with regard to future statewide shutdowns, Eichold said he’d need to see “significant changes in the data patterns to sound the alarm” again. He also noted that the impact of COVID-19 could vary from region to region and even within communities.



“There are going to be days when there’s a case here and a case there, but if we see a pattern where caseloads go up, then double and a few days later they double again, we’ll have to have serious conversations,” he said. “If it seems to be associated with one cluster or certain types of behaviors, we’ll work in those particular areas to see if we can’t eliminate or decrease that spread, but I do not see another stay at home order unless we end up with a second wave as we saw during the Spanish Flu in 1918.”



Eichold said local officials are trying to avoid that kind of resurgence with thorough education and by collecting reliable data on how and where the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading.

Ludgood said she expects all of the data from local health officials and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will be weighed if those kinds of drastic measures are considered going forward.



“For me, if we see an outbreak of a second round, and if the data shows that staying at home and taking those kinds of radical measures will curb the disease, yes I could support that,” she said.