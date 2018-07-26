Outgoing Alabama Rep. Randy Davis, R-Daphne, was indicted Wednesday for his alleged role in a conspiracy to pressure Blue Cross and Blue Shield to cover medical services offered at clinics in which he had a financial interest.



Davis is the latest to be indicted as part of a federal investigation that has already ensnared Rep. Jack Williams, R-Vestavia Hills, former Alabama Republican Party Chairman and lobbyist Martin Connors and Trina Health CEO Greg Gilbert — all three of whom were indicted earlier this year.



According to prosecutors, Gilbert used a gaggle of influential GOP lawmakers in a scheme to bypass roadblocks to expanding Trina Health clinics in Alabama.

Those clinics, which operated in Foley, Fairhope and Hoover, offered artificial pancreas treatments, which is an Intravenous Insulin Infusion Therapy (OIVIT) for diabetics.



Two of those legislators — Davis and former House Majority Leader Micky Hammon, R-Decatur — had previously agreed to help recruit new investors for Trina Health and are said to have owned just under a 5-percent interest in subsidiaries set up to operate individual clinics, according to government officials.

Prosecutors say they would usually have gotten a 5-percent interest, but the lawmakers knew that was the threshold for reporting income on the Statement of Economic Interest disclosures Alabama officials are required to submit annually.



When approached about in 2014, Davis allegedly responded with an email saying he hoped they would “make millions on this deal.” However, the Trina Health clinics in Alabama had a slight problem.



The state’s largest health insurance provider, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, didn’t offer coverage for OIVIT.

To get around that, the clinics initially coded treatments by their individual component parts when submitting them to BCBS, which prosecutors says is a type of healthcare fraud known as “unbundling.”



When BCBS investigated the matter and found out, it billed the clinics in Fairhope and Foley for the difference, but Gilbert appealed the decision and began what investigators say was a conspiracy to coerce or, if need be, force the company to provide coverage for those services. That’s where the legislators came in.





At first, prosecutors claim Davis and Hammon tried to pressure BCBS into voluntarily covering OIVIT treatments and recruited other public officials to do the same.

There were also behind-the-scenes “public relations” efforts in hopes public pressure would get BCBS to offer coverage.



At on point, prosecutors say the Texas-based parent company of the Trina Health clinic in Foley issued a press release claiming BCBS was denying “life-changing coverage to diabetics.”

However, as early as May of 2015, Gilbert seemed to be entertaining the idea of forcing BCBS to offer coverage through legislative action.



In a letter to potential investors at the time, Gilbert wrote, “the Alabama legislature is likely to pass a special private bill recognizing the Artificial Pancreas Treatment as a preferred model of treatment.”



According to prosecutors, Hammon owed Regions Bank more than $241,000 for an unpaid loan, and Gilbert, after first securing an extension, assured him the business would pay off the debt with the understanding he’d help push an OIVIT coverage bill through the House.



The superseding indictment unsealed Wednesday says Gilbert began drafting the legal language himself with assistance from Conners. The document claims Davis initially approached Rep. Ronald Johnson, R-Sylacauga, about adding that verbiage as an amendment to a health care bill he had already introduced.



Johnson refused but said he was willing to introduce a standalone bill, which he did in March of 2016. If HB 415 had passed, it would have had the effect of recognizing insulin infusion as a medically necessary treatment in the hospital setting, which would have made it a standard part of most BCBS benefit plans.



Sometime before then, Davis allegedly asked Williams to support the bill and he agreed to “in part as a favor to Hammon.” Prosecutors say that support was needed to ensure the bill wound up in front of the House Commerce and Small Business Committee, which Williams was the chairman of at the time. It worked, too.



On April 13, 2016, the bill went before the committee for consideration during a meeting Williams presided over. BCBS spoke against the bill, but Davis and Gilbert spoke in support of it. According to the indictment, the group also arranged for an unnamed diabetic legislator to speak about OIVIT treatment he received in Foley.



Davis also arranged to have an employee of the House clerk’s office attend the meeting and record video of it. The indictment mentions that Hammon — who at this point was trying to distance himself from legislative efforts people knew he had a personal interest in — did not attend the meeting, but waited in the hall trying to listen in.



On the day the committee was supposed to vote on HB 415, Williams pulled it from the agenda. It’s unclear why that happened, but the indictment alleges that soon afterward, Gilbert began using threats of future legislative action to pressure BCBS to cover OIVIT and to reimburse what his businesses had already paid back.



In a letter to Williams that was eventually forwarded to BCBS representatives, Gilbert wrote: “We are the ‘good guys’ and do not deserve the treatment we have received to date. it can be remedied easily, or not. The decision is entirely BCBSAL.” He also began talks with Hammon to try for a similar OIVIT bill in 2017.



In all, the superseding indictment charges Davis, Gilbert and Connors with conspiracy to commit bribery related to federal programs because their efforts affected health insurance coverage. Additionally, the superseding indictment alleges that Gilbert committed various acts of bribery related to federal programs.

Gilbert and Davis are also charged with interstate travel and communications in aid of racketeering, and Connors was hit with an additional charge of making a false statement to a federal agent for allegedly lying to investigators about whether he was aware of businesses interests Hammon and Davis had in Trina Health.



If convicted of the most serious offenses, each defendant, in this case, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, significant monetary penalties, asset forfeiture and restitution. Shortly after their arrests in April, Williams, Gilbert and Conners all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges.



Davis, who has yet to enter a plea, was first elected in 2002. He opted not to seek reelection for his House seat last year and announced plans to run for Baldwin County Probate Judge. He later dropped out of that race.



Hammon, who the indictment described as a “close friend of Rep. Davis,” hasn’t been charged with any offenses related to Trina Health, even though he had a significant role in the activities alleged in the superseding indictment. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud in 2017 in an unrelated scheme involving campaign funds.



He was automatically removed from his House seat after entering the guilty plea — ending a 15-year career in the legislature. Though he faced 20 years in prison, Hammon was only sentenced to 90 days and was released from prison in late June. He was ordered to pay $50,657 in restitution to previous campaign contributors.