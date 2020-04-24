Two members of Mobile County’s legislative delegation are questioning the wisdom of bringing state lawmakers back to Montgomery on Monday, May 4 due the lingering thread of COVID-19.

The legislature, which hasn’t fully convened since a scheduled two-week recess March 12 grew into a longer hiatus due to COVID-19, had initially planned to return to session on April 28. As Alabama’s number of cases and deaths from the disease continued to grow that was pushed back even further.

Earlier this week Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, and Senate President Pro-Tempore Del Marsh, announced members of the House and Senate budget committees would meet next week before the full legislature returns for an abbreviated session May 4 through May8.

Despite the extended break, Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile and Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, have both said they believe it would be wiser to delay finishing the current session until this summer, which would still allow lawmakers time to vote on the state’s budgets and a handful local bills.

In a letter to Marsh, which was sent to the media Friday afternoon, Figures questioned whether it was safe to go back early next month with the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering over Alabama.

“There is no way for us to socially distance ourselves in the chamber, especially in a building that is already unhealthy with (mold), etc,” she wrote. “The vast majority of the Alabama Legislature is either 60-(plus) years old and/or have underlying health issues. Many of our members, as well as staff, have small children at home and/or elderly family members for whom they are responsible. Why would you put all of those lives at risk for something that can wait?”

In a phone interview with Lagniappe, Pringle also questioned the safety of returning to the capitol building right on the heels of the April 30 expiration of Gov. Kay Ivey’ stay-at-home order.

“That building was never supposed to be a place where the legislature meets,” he said. “It’s the old highway department building. Two people can’t pass through the hallways, let alone when there are large crowds there because we’re in session.”

In a conference call with Speaker Mac McCutcheon, Pringle said legislators were told they would watch debate from their offices and only come to the chamber to vote. He said members were also told to wear masks and that only legislators and a limited number of staff members would be allowed in the building.

“I can understand the need for us to deal with local bills, as some deal with economic development, but this is a quagmire we’ve never been in before,” Pringle said. “I have a real problem with the public not being allowed in the building when we’re doing the people’s business.”

Pringle also questioned why the state would consider its general and education trust fund budgets in May, when the full impact of the pandemic’s effects on the economy remains unknown. He said he doesn’t understand the benefit of preparing two multi-million dollar budgets with “make-believe numbers.”

In her letter, Figures raised a similar point about the budgets and suggested waiting until at least September. Pringle suggested things could be stable enough for lawmakers to return in July. Like Figures, Pringle pointed out that many members of the body have underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19.

At issue for the legislature, though, is a state constitutional mandate that requires all bills in progress during the session to be automatically killed at midnight on May 18, when the session reaches its 105th day. Pringle strongly suggested changing that mandate and meeting again in the summer.