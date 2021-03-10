Why did one Mobile County legislator vote against a casino gaming and lottery bill that would have directly benefited his district more than most? Sen. David Sessions of Grand Bay, whose District 35 contains one of only five sites statewide approved for casino gaming in the bill, said the proposal considered by the Senate yesterday was too “big and encompassing.”

Sen. Del Marsh’s widely promoted comprehensive gaming bill, encompassing suggestions made by a statewide commission on gaming policy and building on years’ worth of previous failures, was defeated after gaining only 19 of the 21 required supporting votes in the Senate. Thirteen Republican Senators, including Sessions and Chris Elliott locally, voted against the bill.

“It was such a huge change, going from electronic bingo in the state to allowing everything all in one constitutional amendment, and I feel like the casino issue and the lottery issue need to be separate,” Sessions explained, adding voters should be able to distinguish between the two. “I did feel like it was a good bill, but it had gotten bigger and bigger and I just couldn’t support it.”

Sessions acknowledged that Mobile Greyhound Park would have had access to expanded casino gaming under the bill, a development that could potentially provide hundreds of jobs and millions in tax revenue for Mobile County. While he is in favor of sending the issue to voters, he personally believes gaming “is not a good way to fund the government” and at its core “is a voluntary tax on poor people.”

“We’ve had the pandemic here lately and people need to keep that money they have for essentials and gambling is not essential,” Sessions said.

In Baldwin County, Elliott also said he was uncomfortable with the scope of the bill.

“I’m an advocate for a standalone lottery bill we can vote on, but this was a widespread expansion of gaming, which is not necessarily the best way to receive revenue,” he said. “How we were taxing the revenue was not going to be as beneficial as what you see in other states and while this may have been an attempt at a comprehensive approach, I do not think it was the best way to go.”

By Wednesday, a standalone lottery bill had already been introduced in the legislature and both Sessions and Elliott said they’d support it.

“This bill was never going to pass the House anyway,” Elliott said. “We sent them a clean lotto bill two years ago and it failed. But really this issue has gotten the interest up and the information out and Alabama wants to vote on a lottery, but this bill was not a lottery bill. It was a huge expansion on gaming.”

Aside from Sessions and Elliott, the bill had the bipartisan support of Mobile and Baldwin counties other representatives. Senators Vivian Figures, Jack Williams and Greg Albritton voted in favor of the bill.

Gov. Kay Ivey, whose Study Group on Gambling Policy issued a favorable report on gambling policy last year, expressed disappointment with the vote yesterday but said she stands “ready and willing to engage” with the Legislature.

“Today’s vote by the Alabama Senate confirms more work must be done, because this issue is too important to not get it right,” Ivey said. “No doubt gambling is complex and challenging, but I remain committed to giving the people of Alabama the final say. I also believe the work of my Study Group last year can continue to be helpful in finding the right path as we move forward.”