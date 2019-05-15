A man with a peculiar criminal history in Mobile was arrested earlier this week for a charge that appears to have stemmed from trespassing on Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA) property.



According to records kept by the Mobile County Metro Jail, Matthew Boykin Walker, 69, of Mobile, was arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday, May 14, by the ASPA’s Police Department and booked into jail on a charge of “unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.”



No one from the department or the ASPA public affairs office has been available to comment on the exact nature of the charge yet, but in general, arrests for this type of offense are made when individuals make unauthorized entry into one of the protected areas of ASPA’s property.



Walker posted bail and was released shortly after 4 p.m. the same day.



Court records indicate Walker’s most recent arrest in Mobile County was in 2013 when he was booked into jail on a litany of federal and state charges for the theft of coins, cash and weapons from a relative’s house in Washington County earlier that same year.



Walker ultimately pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing $30,000 in gold and silver coins, $40,000 in cash and numerous firearms kept in a safe inside at his elderly uncle’s home. The serial numbers had filed off the weapons when they were recovered by police.



Walker was sentenced to five years in federal prison and an additional five months of probation in connection to those offenses in 2013. Based on that sentencing information, he would have been released from prison in 2018 and would have come off of probation late last year.



Though, Walker’s local charges date all the way back to 2001 — when a string of charges for domestic violence and harassment saw him in and out of Mobile Metro Jail.



However, none of Walker’s criminal history drew as much attention as the antique theft ring he was instrumental in organizing in the late 2000s — an operation that brazenly targeted wealthy homeowners in some of Mobile’s more affluent areas, often in broad daylight.



In those cases, Walker was accused of stripping the homes of almost everything of value — from appliances down to the mantles and molding. He pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving stolen property in cases that stretched back three years and was sentenced to three years probation in 2011.

He was given a 10-year suspended sentence in Mobile County Circuit Court but was out on probation in less than three years. Walker was on probation when he was arrested for the theft and gun charges in 2013.















