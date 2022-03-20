Several players from the Lagniappe coverage area earned spots on the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State basketball teams, announced Sunday. On the boys side, Baker’s Labaron Philon, McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr., UMS-Wright’s Bridges Simmons and Cottage Hill Christian’s Trent Thomas were all first-team selections in their respective classifications on the boys’ side. Davidson’s Kelsey Thompson, UMS-Wright’s Dorsey Parker and St. Luke’s’ Iamunique Bowie were first-team picks in their respective classes on the girls’ side.

In each of the eight classifications — Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A through 7A and the Alabama Independent School Association — the ASWA selected five players first first-team, second-team and third-team membership as well as honorable mentions.

In all, 26 players from the Lagniappe coverage area are included on the All-State teams, with an even split of 13 boys and 13 girls named to the all-star lists.

Here is a look at each of the players from the area to be included on the ASWA All-State teams:

BOYS

Class 7A: First team: Labaron Philon, sophomore, Baker. Third team: Jayven Williams, senior, Baker.

Class 6A: First team: Barry Dunning Jr., senior, McGill-Toolen. Second team: Kolby Horace, senior, Spanish Fort. Third team: Colby McAllister, senior, Spanish Fort.

Class 5A: First team: Bridges Simmons, junior, UMS-Wright. Third team: L.J. Holifield, junior, Faith Academy.

Class 4A: Second team: Justin Brown, senior, Williamson.

Class 3A: First team: Trent Thomas, junior, Cottage Hill Christian. Third team: Kim Battles, senior, Mobile Christian; Haazig Lofting, junior, Chickasaw; Tyler Thomas, junior, Cottage Hill Christian.

Class 2A: Honorable mention: Joey Robertson, junior, Orange Beach.

GIRLS

Class 7A: First team: Kelsey Thompson, senior, Davidson. Third team: Jestiny Dixon, junior, Foley; Reagan White, senior, Fairhope. Honorable mention: Jazmyn Bigham, freshman, Theodore; Tiana Smith, senior, Daphne.

Class 6A: Second team: Lindsey Cox, junior, McGill-Toolen. Third team: Madison Dowling, senior, Gulf Shores.

Class 5A: First team: Dorsey Parker, senior, UMS-Wright. Third team: Ella Dallas, junior, St. Paul’s.

Class 4A: Second team: Janiya Labyzon, senior, Vigor. Honorable mention: Kiara Howard, junior, Vigor.

Class 3A: Honorable mention: Luci Wilkinson, junior, Bayside Academy.

Class 2A: First team: Iamunique Bowie, senior, St. Luke’s.