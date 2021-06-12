The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its All-State softball teams in eight classifications on Saturday, with several players from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area receiving recognition.
Among the top local award winners were Fairhope pitcher Alea Johnson, who was named Class 7A Pitcher of the Year; Spanish Fort pitcher Ainsley Lambert, who was named Class 6A Pitcher of the Year; Satsuma’s Gene Darawich, who was named C lass 5A Coach of the Year; and Orange Beach’s Shane Alexander, who was named Class 2A Coach of the Year. Satsuma and Orange Beach claimed state championships this season.
In each of the eight classifications — Class 1A-7A and the Alabama Independent School Association — a first team, second team and honorable mention group was selected. There are eight first-team selections from the area, with nine second-team selections and six honorable mention selections.
Here is the list of the players from the Lagniappe coverage area who were named to the ASWA All-State softball team for 2021:
CLASS 7A
First team: P Alea Johnson, Fairhope, Jr.; OF Bella Wiggins, Fairhope, Sr. Second team: INF Bella Cabral, Fairhope, So.; INF Ryley Harrison, Fairhope, So.; UTILITY Jayden Sawyer, Theodore, Jr.; INF Emily Mizelle, Baker, So. Honorable mention: C Harmoney Strong, Theodore, Jr.; OF Madelyn Eiland, Mary G. Montgomery; Sr. Pitcher of the Year: Alea Johnson, Fairhope.
CLASS 6A
First team: P Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort, Sr. Honorable mention: DH Carleigh Bowden, Saraland, Sr. Pitcher of the Year: Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort.
CLASS 5A
First team: P Rycca Hinton, Faith Academy, Sr.; P Katelin Booker, Satsuma, Sr.; INF Gabby Stagner, Faith Academy, St. Second team: INF Ashlynn Stewart, Satsuma, Sr. Honorable mention: C Madelyn Sheffield, Satsuma, Sr.; UTILITY Kadie Grace Cooper, UMS-Wright, Sr. Coach of the Year: Gene Darawich, Satsuma.
CLASS 4A
None
CLASS 3A
First team: OF Edy Gavin, Mobile Christian, So. Second team: P Toni Taylor, Mobile Christian, So.; OF Macy baxter, Mobile Christian, Sr.
CLASS 2A
First team: INF Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, 7th. Second team: P Justine Henderson, Orange Beach, 8th; C Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, 7th. Honorable mention: INF Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, 8th. Coach of the Year: Shane Alexander, Orange Beach.
CLASS 1A
None
AISA
None
