SUBMITTED — Local real estate agent Carl Gustafson announced this week his candidacy for Spanish Fort City Council, Place 2 ahead of the upcoming municipal elections set for Aug. 25.

Gustafson spent 30 years working in the business side of broadcast television and media sales, including time at WALA FOX 10 in Mobile, before transitioning into a career in real estate. He is currently the managing broker at RE/MAX Signature Properties in Spanish Fort where he leads a team of passionate real estate agents and loves helping others find their part of the Eastern Shore dream.

“I am excited about Spanish Fort and what the future holds. I believe we are at a critical time where positive thinking and fresh new ideas can help take Spanish Fort to the next level, being conservative but managing growth in smart ways,” Gustafson said. “If elected to the City Council, I believe my ability to make key decisions, as well as my leadership skills and Christian compass, will help me not only unify to serve our community but help to lead us to a bright future.”

Gustafson is chairman of the Spanish Fort Public School Commission and is a member of the Baldwin County Association of Realtors, where he most recently served on the Community Outreach Committee. He has served on the Parent Leadership Committee at Spanish Fort High School, the Daphne Optimist Club, and continues to be involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Spanish Fort High School.

Gustafson also started the Positive Referral Program at Spanish Fort High School, a program that recognizes and rewards students who are working to create a positive environment around them and that encourages kindness, compassion and inclusiveness during challenging high school years.

Gustafson and his wife, Jennifer, are members of Providence United Methodist Church. They have two children, both graduates of Spanish Fort High School.