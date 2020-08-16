School systems across the Gulf Coast are beginning to release details about how football games and other fall sports contests will look this year as the area continues to see cases of COVID-19.

Public and private institutions in Mobile and Baldwin counties have already been practicing for weeks and are now preparing to kick off their competitive seasons — some as soon as Thursday, Aug. 20. The Gulf Shores City School System, the Baldwin County Public School System (BCBE) and McGill-Toolen Catholic High School officially released their plans for the upcoming fall season earlier this week.

In a statement to parents and students, BCBE Superintendent Eddie Tyler once again put a strong emphasis on the important role sports play in students’ development on and off the field.

TICKETING GUIDELINES: Today, Baldwin County Public Schools officials announced the plans for fall sports amid the… Posted by Baldwin County Public Schools on Friday, August 14, 2020

“As a coach and educator for over 45 years, I cannot draw a line between our students’ learning on the field and off the field,” Tyler wrote. “For many students, this is THE motivating factor to which their success can be attributed. For some, sports could be their passage to the next level of their life. We will continue to monitor our teams’ activities, reporting any diagnosed COVID (cases) and responding under our phase three protocols. I cannot speculate if we can play the whole season or if this will be a shortened version, but for now, our goal is the state playoffs unless we determine otherwise.”

According to BCBE, its schools will be closely following guidelines set earlier this year by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) as well as state health orders requiring face coverings in public places where the recommended 6 feet of “social distancing” cannot be maintained.

Volunteers, auxiliary supporters, game participants and operational personnel will be screened prior to entry, and the overall spectator capacity at all sports venues will be reduced by half. Social distancing will also be strongly encouraged, though BCBE’s statement said enforcing that would be “impossible.”

Capacity at games will be managed through digital ticket sales using the website GoFan.com pending final approval from AHSAA. All tickets will be at the same price, and some schools will be selling season ticket packages. More information about those packages is available from the schools themselves.

Officials went on to encourage fans to purchase tickets as early as possible because they “expect capacity to be met at most games” given the limited seating. In the statement, Assistant Superintendent and BCBE Athletic Director Marty McRae said the system’s plans are built around player and fan safety.

“Just as we made the decision to open school, safely and with options, we are going to open our sports, safely and with options,” McRae said. “No one is being required to attend, play or participate. If they choose to come, they will enter our facilities only if they are complying with requirements for entry.”

Across the bay, the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) only just recently confirmed plans to participate in fall sports at all. Its classes have already been delayed until September and instruction will only be offered online through the first nine weeks of school. MCPSS spokesperson Rena Philips said some details are being ironed out, but MCPSS teams are practicing and prepared to start playing next week.

Philips said tickets will be sold online and no money will be exchanged at the events themselves. Fans will also be required to wear masks. As for capacity, those decisions will be based on appropriate social distancing and not a specific number or percentage of the typical capacity at any venue or stadium.

Family members who live in the same household will be able to sit next to each other, but rows will be skipped to separate families and each group will have to be spaced at least 6 feet from the next.

“We are still getting guidance from state and county health officials every day, but right now, all of our teams are practicing, no one is in quarantine and we’re working with our schools to determine what the attendance procedures will be at each facility,” Philips added. “Each school’s procedures will be based on their specific situation. We’re also going to prioritize the families of students who are participating in football, cheerleading and band. We will also continue reserving tickets for the visiting teams.”

McGill-Toolen plans to limit the capacity at its fall sporting events to just 25 percent — meaning the normal 5,000-person capacity at the Archbishop Oscar H. Lipscomb Complex will be cut to 1,250.

To all of our McT Football fans, we are so excited that our athletes will be able to play this fall. We wanted to… Posted by McGILL-TOOLEN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL on Friday, August 14, 2020

Unlike its public school counterparts, McGill will not offer online ticket sales. The $10 tickets will not be sold at the gate but will instead be available for purchase Wednesday of game weeks at the McGill reception desk on a first-come, first-served basis. School officials say they’re also prioritizing the families of the players, cheerleaders and band members participating in the events.

McGill is eliminating parking charges to avoid the unnecessary contact that collecting cash for parking would require.

Other than that, McGill’s safety plan includes the same mask requirements and 6-foot social distancing between family groups as other school systems. All concession stands will be open but will only be selling pre-packaged meals, candy bars, chips and bottled drinks. Nothing will be prepared on-site.

The school is also offering a pay-per-view option for its football games this fall through its existing McT Live platform. The streams will have the same $10 price tag for anyone with an McT Live account, and instructions for setting up an account will be posted on McTlive.org next week. According to the school, all proceeds from the streams of games will help offset the loss of income from in-person ticket sales.

“We are grateful that our athletes will be able to have their season and appreciate your support and understanding,” the school’s statement concludes. “We would like nothing more than to have our stands filled and to showcase the amazing Yellow Jacket spirit, but we are counting on the entire McT nation to cheer us on from the stands or from home.”