Akil Michael Figures, son of state Sen. Vivian Figures (D-Mobile), was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.



Local jail records indicate that Figures, 36, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 18. He was charged with third-degree domestic violence and posted bail later that morning.





Little information is available about the incident leading to his arrest, but a report filed by the Mobile Police Department indicates it occurred near the intersection of Hathcox and Helveston streets on Aug. 26, 2018 — a location close Brown’s Lounge, according to Google.



The same police report indicates a handgun was involved, though no injuries were reported. An arraignment for Figures is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Mobile Municipal Court. However, Figures’ criminal history could prove problematic if he was indeed found to be in possession of a firearm.



Figures pleaded guilty to a federal charge for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in 2005 and was initially sentenced to five years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release (probation).



In 2016, after Figures petitioned the court three times, U.S. District Judge Charles Butler agreed to end Figures’ supervised release after only four years.



The federal criminal code prohibits anyone convicted of any state or federal crime that carries a penalty of more than a year in prison from possessing a firearm. Butler’s sentencing order from October 2006 clearly states that Figures “shall not possess a firearm.”



When asked by Lagniappe, a public information officer with the Mobile Police Department was unable to provide any details about why the public portion of the Aug. 26 incident report related to Figures’ arrest stated that a “handgun” was involved in the offense.



Though he wasn’t charged with any kind of crime, Figures was also shot twice in June during an incident in Foley. Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Orneal “OJ” McCaskey, who was later arrested and charged with first-degree assault.



Foley police also initially claimed Figures gave them a false name at the scene of the shooting.













