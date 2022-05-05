The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) sub-state golf tournaments were held this week, with the top two teams and top two individual players not on a qualifying team earning spots in next week’s state tournament. The state tournament will be played Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, at Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville, part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Competition is scheduled in boys’ and girls’ competition, with boys’ play set in Class 7A, Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 1A-2A. Girls’ play is set in Class 7A, Class 6A, Class 4A-5A, and Class 1A-3A.

One of the highlights involving local players was McGill-Toolen’s Michael Crocker. He turned in a round of 67 in the sectional tournament, then fired a 66 at the Country Club of Mobile in the Class 6A sub-state tournament earlier this week to claim medalist honors and place as an individual in the state tournament.

Teams and individuals from the Lagniappe coverage area who earned spots in the state tournament include:

BOYS

Class 7A: Auburn placed first with a 292 score, with Enterprise finishing second with a 241 score. Connor Jones of Auburn was the medalist, shooting a 69. Fairhope’s Trip Duke earned one of the two individual spots in the state tournament with a round of 71.

Class 6A: Spanish Fort was the top team with a score of 303, followed closely by runner-up St. Paul’s at 306. Crocker’s 66 was the top individual score. St. Paul’s was led by Buddy Fleming’s 71 and Spanish Fort’s top score of 73 was turned in by Harper Walker.

Class 5A: UMS-Wright took top honors by 39 strokes, shooting a team score of 293. Runner-up John Carroll had a 332 score. UMS-Wright’s Ken Brown and John Carroll’s Sudishan Varadan tied for medalist honors with rounds of 72. UMS then dominated with Thomas Crane and Will Heard shooting 73 and Max Johnston shooting 75. Parker Crabtree of UMS, playing as an individual, earned one of the two individual slots in the state tournament with a round of 76.

Class 4A: No local qualifiers.

Class 3A: Bayside Academy, with a score of 312, took took honors, with Opp at 325 placing second. Bayside’s Cole Komyati was the medalist, shooting a round of 70. Mobile Christian’s Taylor Hallon earned one of the individual spots with a round of 71.

Class 1A-2A: No area teams qualified, with Elba (320 score) and Brantley (325) taking the two team slots in the state tournament. Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton earned one of the individual spots, shooting a round of 73, which was two shots behind medalist Brandon Fincher of Vincent at 71.

GIRLS

Class 7A: Auburn took top team honors with a score of 233, while Mary G. Montgomery was second with a score of 241. MGM’s Kylie Johnston was medalist with a round of 73. Daphne’s Ella Kate Hewes shot 75 to earn an individual spot in the state tournament, as did Fairhope’s Addie Spears, who also shot 75.

Class 6A: UMS-Wright edged Spanish Fort in the team competition, both heading to the state tournament in Huntsville. UMS tallied a team total of 232, with Spanish Fort recording a 235. Frances Brown of UMS was the medalist with a round of 72, and teammate Tori Waters shot 73. McGill-Toolen’s Laura Burch earned one of the two individual spots with a 74, while teammate Laurel Gottlieb took the other individual slot with a score of 79. Spanish Fort’s top score was recorded by Ashlynd Madden with a 74.

Class 4A-5A: No local qualifiers.

Class 1A-3A: Trinity Presbyterian easily won the title, shooting a team score of 253. Bayside Academy placed second with a 276 score. Bayside’s Causey Thompson was the tournament’s medalist, shooting a round of 76. Cottage Hill Christian’s Allyson Bell earned one of the individual spots with her round of 89.