A former truck driver who threatened to “shoot up a church” in Memphis last year was arrested with a semi-automatic handgun and dozens of rounds of ammunition after a Baldwin County resident alerted federal authorities.

According to U.S. Attorney Richard W. Moore, 39-year-old Thomas McVicker, of Punta Gorda, Florida, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for “interstate transmission of a threat to injure” — a charge he pleaded guilty to in federal court earlier this year.

According to court documents connected with his guilty plea, McVicker sent an acquaintance in Baldwin County a series of text messages about conducting a mass shooting in August 2019. Prosecutors said McVicker threatened churches on at least two occasions as well as random civilians on another.

Advertisements

“I was thinking about shooting a church up but I’m afraid how it will affect my family in the flesh after I’m gone,” he wrote in one text message last summer. “So I think I’m just gonna kill some people on the street and get away with it then kill myself.”

McVicker called the same acquaintance a few days later and told her he planned to “shoot up” a church while in Memphis later that month. With help from the acquaintance, FBI agents were able to confirm with McVicker’s employer that he was scheduled to take time off to go to Memphis.

While visiting his employer in Indiana, McVicker was arrested by federal agents without incident. At the time, he was in possession of a Ruger 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, five 9 mm magazines, a magazine assist loader and two full boxes of 50 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

At the time, McVicker’s arrest made national news as a thwarted mass shooting. He was one of several men who threatened to commit violent acts but were stopped by authorities in the wake of two deadly mass shootings that left 29 dead in Texas and Ohio within the span of a few hours.

During a police interview after his arrest, McVicker admitted to making the threats but denied any intent to follow through with them. Prosecutors say he also had a history of mental health issues.

Today in court, U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer imposed a sentence of 24 months in federal prison and ordered McVicker to undergo mental health treatment while incarcerated and after his release. As part of his guilty plea, McVicker also agreed to forfeit all firearms.