A local voter education group is “disappointed” by the lack of Black voter representation presented in Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s final redistricting maps.

Stimpson’s office, on Thursday, released a final draft of a redistricting plan that would result in four Black-majority districts out of seven and a fifth non-White majority district. However, Beverly Cooper, co-founder of Stand Up Mobile, said the group had hoped for a larger percentage of Black voters to be included in District 7.

“While we are disappointed with the map presented today, we will not be deterred in our fight for fair representation for our citizens,” Cooper said in a statement. “It has always been clear that the Black community is underrepresented in city government. Now that we have the data that demonstrates this underrepresentation, no more excuses can or should be made to allow that to continue.”

Under the current plan, which now goes to the City Council as an ordinance, District 7 would contain a 51 percent share of Black voters and a 44 percent share of White voters. Cooper told Lagniappe in a phone interview Friday, the group wanted the map to represent a threshold of 52 percent Black voters to help ensure minority voters in the district have the power to pick the candidate of their choice.

“The point we want to make is to ensure Black folks understand they have the power to decide on a candidate,” she said.

The effort to help the city’s Black population understand its power as a voting block comes after decades of attempts by those in power to disenfranchise Black voters, especially in the South, Cooper said.

The council will now have six months to make changes to Stimpson’s proposed map. Councilors would need five votes to make changes to the district lines. If the body doesn’t have enough votes to make changes, Stimpson’s map would automatically go into effect.

Cooper is calling on the city’s three Black councilmen to take a stand. She is also calling on at least two of the body’s White councilors to “have the courage” to join them.

“They have an opportunity to come up with an alternative to the mayor’s map,” she said. “They need to take a bold step.”

At the end of the day, Cooper acknowledged the difference between their threshold and what Stimpson has proposed is about a one percentage point difference.

“At this point, being just one or two percentage points short, we have little doubt this is something the mayor and council can and must get done for our citizens, especially with the future of our community and the City is at stake,” she said in the statement.