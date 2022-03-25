SUBMITTED — Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our new guidebook, “100 Things to Do on the Alabama Gulf Coast Before You Die,” by John Mullen. This comprehensive list celebrates the top ways to connect with the city and nearby surroundings with exciting and unique activities.

More than five million visitors a year flock to Alabama’s Gulf Coast for its natural beauty, variety of diverse ecosystems to explore and more than 30 miles of sugar-white sand beaches next to the soothing waves of the Gulf of Mexico.

“100 Things to Do on the Alabama Gulf Coast Before You Die” helps you make the most of your visit with itineraries, insider tips, and a local’s perspective. Explore the resort towns of Gulf

Shores and Orange Beach at the epicenter of Baldwin County’s tourist industry.

Take a taste of the vibrant culinary scene at dozens of local restaurants each serving up incredible fare from unique burgers and seafood shacks to Cajun-influenced restaurants oozing with swamp goodness. Step into the natural environment on boardwalks over wetlands—just watch out for alligators and bobcats.

Get the best tips for visiting Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge and the Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve where you can take in the unique maritime wilderness.

Local journalist and outdoor enthusiast John Mullen is your personal guide for this back-to-nature experience. Whether you’re fishing world-class red snapper or just enjoying a sunny

vacation, locals and visitors alike will find new spots to explore in this indispensable book.

Mullen will sign copies of the book at Page & Palette in Fairhope on Saturday, April 2, 2-4 p.m.

“100 Things to Do on the Alabama Gulf Coast Before You Die” is available wherever books are sold.