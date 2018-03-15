Catch Panini Pete on the Food Network this Sunday night.

Boom! There goes the dynamite! The azalea dynamite that is. We are right smack dab in the middle of the high season of our namesake flowering bush. You better take their beauty in now. They will all be dead in a New York minute and back to being boring old bushes soon.

While you have been stopping to smell the azaleas, I have been sniffing out all of the gossip for you. Now, I will blow it all out in this column for you like a stuffy nose into a Kleenex — but without the germs! Enjoy, and you probably will want to sanitize afterward, just in case.

Over the Edge

Some may say these folks went “over the edge” figuratively because they went “over the edge” literally. More than 60 local folks rappelled over the side of the Mobile Marriott last Friday and Saturday for the 74 Club’s third annual “Over the Edge” event. Boozie says no thank you, as I am terrified of heights.

But some of our local celebs who weren’t so terrified and went “over the edge” included: Karlos Finley and Brandy Hambright, who are both running for circuit judge; Gina Jo Previto of Veet’s fame; and FM Talk’s Dalton Orwig, as well as more than a dozen Mobile Police officers.

Local college football stars Jake Coker and Reese Dismukes also spent the morning signing autographs for fans. This great event raises money for a variety of local charities. And thankfully, no one plunged to his or her death. That would have really put a damper on things.

Panini Pete on Food Network

Local restaurateur and Food Network semi-regular Panini Pete Blohme will appear on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Store Games” inside the “Flavortown Market” this Sunday night on the Food Network. The chefs compete for a chance to win $30,000 and a big-ass trophy. Blohme recently purchased Ed’s on the Causeway and also owns the lovely Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina and Panini Pete’s in Mobile and Fairhope. Good luck, Pete! We hope you bring home the bread!

False advertising?

A Boozie spy who seems to always be looking for a boat stumbled upon this listing for one on the Mobile Craigslist page the other day and was impressed with all the extras promised along with this almost 30-year-old boat.

This work of advertising copywriting genius read exactly as follows:

“I have a 1999 pro line 190 center console with new switch pannel [sic], new washdown pump, new baitwell pump, fiberglass hard T-top. New lower unit with 3 year warranty, new VHF radio and new antenna. 125 Mercury saltwater series. If your [sic] looking for women, this is the boat for you, immediately loose [sic] 30 pounds, gain 2 inches in overall size length, guaranteed to catch more snatch than snapper, but if snapper is what you want, well you could catch them too. Don’t hesitate, or you’ll see this beautiful snatch snatching machine heading on out of sight loaded down with cold beer and topless women.”

I think this fella knows his target audience. But remember, buyer beware!

Well kids, that’s all I got this time. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ snapper snatchin’ lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!