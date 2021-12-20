Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran wants the Mobile County Commissioners to weigh in on the ongoing debate over concealed carry permits.

Cochran appeared before the commission on Monday, Dec. 13, where he railed against proposed legislation by state legislators, such as local Rep. Shane Stringer’s House Bill 6, which would remove the requirement for residents to obtain a permit through a local sheriff’s office before concealing a weapon on their person or storing one in a vehicle.

Stringer was also present during the Dec. 13 hearing to offer a rebuttal against Cochran. Stringer was fired from his position with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year for filing the bill.

Commissioners Merceria Ludgood and Connie Hudson appeared open to hearing both sides of the debate. Commissioner Randall Dueitt, who previously worked as a legislative liaison for Cochran, made his opposition to Stringer’s bill clear. They will vote on the resolution next Monday, Dec. 27.

Cochran argued permits give local law enforcement an additional level of discretion on who they grant permits to, as they are familiar with local arrests or mental health history. This last year, he said the sheriff’s department has denied 700 applications. He also argued officers can use the lack of a permit for a gun in a vehicle as just cause to confiscate and run checks on firearms.

The need for this kind of tool is clear, according to Cochran, noting the prevalence of shootings in Mobile and the number of stolen firearms. He called the 2nd Amendment a “limited right,” similar to the popular claim that the 1st Amendment does not protect yelling “fire” in a movie theater.

“The law is on our side and it’s been a good law,” Cochran said.

At the request of Dueitt, Cochran addressed the money involved with permits. In Alabama, revenues generated from permits are a source of discretionary funds, and in Mobile County, 63,000 annual permit holders help generate $1.2 million for the local sheriff’s department each year.

Cochran said these funds help pay for law enforcement equipment, communications gear and community outreach programs. He denied that this was a “slush fund” and said the funds are subject to state audits. However, he did say the money could be used to supplant budget items.

Over the last decade, sheriffs statewide have strongly opposed this kind of legislation each year, claiming it will hamstring law enforcement in their ability to confiscate illegal firearms from the streets. Cochran noted the Alabama Sheriff’s Association is an opponent to the legislation.

In defense of his legislation, Stringer said his bill would not eliminate permits as is commonly claimed. Instead, it would remove the requirement to have one to carry concealed in the State of Alabama. As gun owners still need permits to legally carry in surrounding states, Stringer said sheriffs in constitutional carry states do not see their permit revenues drop.

He said the legislation simply means someone who can legally purchase a firearm can legally carry it in the manner they choose. Out of the 22 states which allow permitless carry, he said only two have indicated a rise in crime. He said in some areas, crime has even dropped.

“Criminals don’t get permits, they break laws,” Stringer said. “A $20 piece of plastic is not going to stop a crime against cops.”

Stringer said Alabama sheriffs statewide all have different permit designs, making them easy to fake. He argued sheriff’s departments can’t even assist in running serial numbers in guns after hours.

Ludgood told Stringer law enforcement appearing unanimously in favor of concealed carry permits was persuasive. Stringer said the perception was misleading and said he has thousands of connections in law enforcement who support him. He added that, when polled, 71 percent of constituents don’t want permit requirements.

Hudson asked Stringer if his bill would hinder policing tactics to counter violent crime.

Stringer noted the Legislature passed a bill establishing a prohibited persons database through the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) this year which will allow officers to immediately recognize which individuals can legally possess firearms. He argued this database makes up for any policing benefit for permits.

Dueitt was critical of this database, saying the ALEA also has a scrap metal database and it is essentially worthless. Stringer noted ALEA’s sex offender database works fine.

“Sheriffs may not have confidence in ALEA, but I do,” Stringer said.

Dueitt was also insistent Stringer’s bill would eliminate pistol permits.

“If your bill is not to get rid of pistol permits, then what’s the purpose of your bill,” Dueitt asked.

“To not make it a requirement. It should not be a requirement,” Stringer said.

“So, to get rid of pistol permits,” Dueitt said.

“You can say what you want to say, but no, absolutely not,” Stinger said.

Stringer has pre-filed House Bill 6 for the 2022 Legislative Session which will begin Jan. 11, 2022.

Blowback

The controversy over the permits spilled over to social media. On Monday morning, a post by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Facebook page “Team Sheriff” was met with a barrage of criticism by permitless carry supporters.

The post showed an image from the action comedy film MacGruber of an individual firing Uzis. The post read “WELCOME TO THE WILD WILD WEST….#pewpew #everybodygotagun #nomatterwhatudone #backtheblue Call the sponsor of this bill Representative Shane Stringer 334-261-0594.

The backlash prompted the manager of the account to follow up with a comment that read, “We welcome all comments, but we are really only interested in those that live in our state and the city of Mobile. So, if you do not live here….#yovoicedontcount However, if you choose to live here and care about your community then your voice counts.”

Stringer ended up sharing Cochran’s post himself, commenting “I don’t think this is going the way Sheriff Cochran expected.”

The post garnered 600 comments in five hours, including from Muscle Shoals state Rep. Andrew Sorrells and BamaCarry President Eddie Fuller, both proponents of permitless carry in the state.