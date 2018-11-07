Ashley:

I just read your “Hidden Agenda” column in the Oct. 31 issue (“This is who we really are”).

Congratulations on a well-written and thoughtful piece of journalism. We need more articles like this.

As a born-again Christian I realize that there is much each of us can do each day to help heal the division in our country. Social media has become a cancer which should concern us all. We should all pause and realize that we live in the greatest country in the world, and be thankful for that privilege.

Despite the turmoil, God is still in control. All the best to you.

Charlie Story