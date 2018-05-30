Longtime incumbent Republican State Rep. Joe Faust is seeking a fifth term in Alabama House District 94 and believes his previous years of service have prepared him for another. Faust also served a term as a Baldwin County Commissioner.

Challenging Faust is Democrat Danielle Mashburn-Myrick, who wants Baldwin County to receive more benefit from the economic cash cow it is to state coffers. Neither Mashburn-Myrick nor Faust faces opposition in the June 5 primary.

Faust is a lifelong Baldwin resident and retired insurance broker. He said attracting more business to the county is a way to help manage growth as more and more people move there.

“It is crucial to keep up with our infrastructure, educational needs and to strive for a better relationship between state, city and county government for the benefit of the people,” Faust said. “My top priority, however, has been and always will be the people. I have always tried to do the right thing and do what I thought was best for Baldwin County.”

Mashburn-Myrick is also a Baldwin County native and a practicing attorney with Phelps Dunbar. Preserving natural resources will be a priority for her if elected.

“Our district has a unique reliance on natural resources,” Mashburn-Myrick said. “Mobile Bay is the foundation of our community and our economy, and we must make sure it’s clean. We live downstream; statewide regulatory protections impact us more than other parts of the state, as pollution from Birmingham and other areas flows right into our backyard.”

Both candidates believe infrastructure improvements will be vital in the coming years for the growing county populations.

“I would like to create an economic atmosphere that will attract new businesses and help the businesses we have now grow,” Faust said. “Our county delegation is working to prepare and promote the Baldwin County Mega Site to attract new industry to our area. I would also like to continue work on infrastructure to benefit our county and state.”

District 94, Mashburn-Myrick said, is at the center of all that growth and must meet the challenges it presents.

“We have a lot on our plate in District 94,” Mashburn-Myrick said. “We need to enact a strategic plan for managing our growth responsibly so that we maintain our quality of life. We must invest in infrastructure to keep pace with our growing population. We need to upgrade schools, roads and sewage treatment facilities. Our legislative delegation must be more active in bringing resources, like the BP funds we recently lost to the state general fund, home from Montgomery.”