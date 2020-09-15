To the editor:

Like so many writers these days, Kevin puts out his version of history as the only true version.

We must always keep in mind that the best grasp on truth in history comes from those who lived it. The concerted efforts to debunk the Lost Cause fails to stand up to recorded history.

There is a continuous flow of new books written by modern writers casting themselves as “historians.”

Step back, look at all the material written by those who lived through the Civil War, both soldiers and civilians.

The study of history should be disciplined, holding truth as “they” lived it, not perverted as “we” might want it!

Ed Merrell

Foley