To the editor:
Like so many writers these days, Kevin puts out his version of history as the only true version.
We must always keep in mind that the best grasp on truth in history comes from those who lived it. The concerted efforts to debunk the Lost Cause fails to stand up to recorded history.
There is a continuous flow of new books written by modern writers casting themselves as “historians.”
Step back, look at all the material written by those who lived through the Civil War, both soldiers and civilians.
The study of history should be disciplined, holding truth as “they” lived it, not perverted as “we” might want it!
Ed Merrell
Foley
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).