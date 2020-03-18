Band: Tab Benoit with Whiskey Bayou Revue

Date: Thursday, March 19 with doors at 7 p.m.

Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., soulkitchenmobile.com

Tickets: $22.50-$37.50 available through the venue website or by calling 866-777-8932

Louisiana is home to a unique music scene. Artists across the state have collected American sounds and plunged them deep into the murky swamp with wonderful results. Iconic Louisiana guitarist Tab Benoit will be filling his debut performance with blues rock sounds straight from the bayous of Houma, La.

Benoit’s cocktail of blues and soul with a twist of Louisiana attitude is filled with masterful work on the guitar. This blues style has given birth to memorable cuts such as “Fever for the Bayou” and “Medicine.” Benoit fills his free time with planning for his annual Voice of the Wetlands music festival in his hometown.

Benoit will not be the only impressive talent on stage. This tour features Benoit fronting the Whiskey Bayou Revue. This band features another taste of Louisiana blues. Josh Garrett will be bringing his guitar to the Soul Kitchen stage as well. Garrett is best known for his work with his namesake band. Guitarist Alastair Greene will be laying licks across the fretboard alongside Benoit. Greene brings a West Coast edge to this collective. With this trio of talented guitarists featured on one stage, the crowd can expect a welcome overabundance of epic guitar runs.