The Loxley Police Department is investigating a bizarre potential crime that was reported at the Shell station in Stapleton yesterday. According to Lt. Doug Phillips, a customer of the station went to the attendant and reported they were stuck by a hypodermic needle that had been taped underneath the handle of a gas pump at approximately 11 p.m.

Phillips said the alleged victim in the case has not contacted the police department, but the needle was recovered and the investigation is ongoing. Before the store clerk or police could gather additional information, the unidentified person told the attendant they were going to the emergency room, possibly North Baldwin Infirmary.

“We have not heard from the victim but if we were able to prosecute it, it could result in a charge of felony assault,” Phillips said. The Loxley Police Department is in possession of the needle and tape used to secure it to the pump, and it will be sent to the state crime lab for forensic evidence.

“We are investigating other aspects,” of the case, Phillips said, “but at this point we just encourage the public to be aware of your surroundings.”

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Loxley Police Department at 251-964-06000.