Former Spring Hill College president and 2005 Mobilian of the Year Rev. Greg Lucey, S.J., has died.

According to a press release from the college, Lucey, 88, passed away in his sleep on Thursday morning, Sept. 30., just before 8 a.m. at St. Camillus Jesuit Community in Wauwatosa, Wis., surrounded by his family. A funeral will be held for him in Milwaukee.

Lucey served as Spring Hill College’s 34th and 36 president from 1997 to 2009 and later from 2013 to 2015. He left the college in 2009 to be head of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities in Washington, D.C., overseeing 28 Jesuit Colleges and Universities in the United States. He was reappointed as Spring Hill’s chancellor in 2013 and then served an additional presidential appointment from 2013 to 2015 before re-assuming the chancellorship in 2015. He retired as chancellor in 2019 and returned to Wisconsin.

Current Spring Hill college president Dr. E. Joseph Lee said plans will be announced at a later time for a memorial mass and burial of cremains on the college campus in Mobile.

“Friar Lucey touched so many lives here at the college and in our community,” Lee said. “While his loss will be felt deeply for some time to come, his love for Christ, the college and the Mobile community will continue to live on. We see evidence of his stewardship all over campus.

“Everyone has special memories about Fr. Lucey. We all remember encounters, stories or funny moments. Now is the time for us to hold those memories close to our hearts.”

Prior to coming to Spring Hill, Lucey served as president and chairman of the board of the National Jesuit Conference based in Washington, D.C. from 1994-1996. He served as director of the Jesuit community at Marquette University and vice president for development at Seattle University in the 1980s.

As chancellor of Spring Hill, Lucey led the College as Mission and Identity Officer, a member of the College Cabinet as well a liaison to the Board Committee on Trustees and Mission and Identity. During his first term as president, Lucey launched a significant campuswide building and improvement enterprise. The enterprise outlined the development of a campus masterplan for renovation and construction and included the Marnie and John Burke Memorial Library, the Mary Lou and John Barter Student Center and restorations of St. Joseph Chapel as well as building new residence halls. Lucey was instrumental in raising the needed funding for these projects and the campus plan was completed by 2010.

During his presidency, six new buildings and three residence halls were built, and renovations of 12 existing buildings and the athletic fields were completed. He led the efforts to restore St. Joseph Chapel and was responsible for many restorations and developments throughout campus. In recognition of his many improvements to Spring Hill and efforts to incorporate the Mobile community, Lucey received the Civitan Club of Mobile’s Mobilian of the Year award.

Rev. Robert L. Poirier, PsyD, S.J, Rector of Spring Hill’s Jesuit Community said, “Fr. Lucey’s love for St. Ignatius and the Society of Jesus will never be forgotten. His passion for Ignatian Spiritually encouraged growth throughout our community. We are grateful that we had the opportunity to serve with him. We will honor his legacy through our love and service as he did every day.”

One of seven children, Lucey was born on Jan. 21, 1933, and grew up in Ferryville, Wis.. He earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Saint Louis University. Additionally, he earned a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He entered the Society of Jesus in 1951 and was ordained a priest in 1964. In August 2020, Lucey celebrated his 70th year in the Society of Jesus.