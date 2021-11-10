There has always been a special place for Luis Gonzalez with South Alabama’s baseball program. The former Jaguars’ All-America player left South Alabama and became a standout player in the Major Leagues. He finished his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, an organization for which he now serves as senior advisor to the president and CEO, and his popularity in Phoenix and throughout the state has only grown since his retirement. His No. 21 jersey has been retired by the Diamondbacks.

And while he had several big games for the Diamondbacks, he is most remembered for his walk-off single against Hall of Fame reliever Mariano Rivera in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2001 World Series that drove in the game-winning and Series-winning run for Arizona, setting off a celebration throughout the city and state and across the country.

Last Thursday, Nov. 4, was the 20th anniversary of the hit and the Diamondbacks’ World Series championship. Lagniappe caught up with Gonzalez, known simply as “Gonzo” to Diamondbacks fans, in a telephone interview to chat about the anniversary.

Q: How does it feel now that it’s been 20 years since your famous game- and Series-winning hit?

A: It’s crazy. People talk about the 20-year anniversary of it. Before Game 2 [of this year’s World Series] there was a little clip of the Series that they did in the pregame [TV] show. It’s just surreal that 20 years later people are still talking about that game.

Q: What stands out most to you about that day? Is it the hit itself or more than that?

A: I think it’s more than that. For me, it was living out a childhood dream. It’s all the journeys and the bumps in the road and the highs and lows that you take to get to that point in your career. From your parents driving you to Little League games to high school and then to college, playing in Mobile at South, going to the Minor Leagues, getting traded a couple of times — just the whole path and everything. And the people that were involved in my process to where I ended up right there in that moment.

Q: Do people bring it up a lot when they see you still?

A: Absolutely, especially here in Arizona. If I’m doing a baseball function or something like that, that’s what people bring up. For me, it never gets old. It’s a memory and something that really changed our lives — all my teammates and myself. You become a world champion and nobody can ever take that away from you.

Q: People here are celebrating the Braves’ World Series victory. And you remember what that meant to Arizona. What is that feeling like?

A: For me, I actually got to live out my childhood dream of being that little kid in the backyard or in the street saying, “Game 7, bottom of the ninth of the World Series.” That was me. There’s only been a handful of guys who have been able to have a walk-off in a World Series. I think somebody said it well one time, saying there have been more people who have walked on the moon than have had walk-offs in games in the World Series. It’s a rare class and a rare honor that I carry with me each and every day. I’m proud of that and I’m proud to be associated with all the people that helped me get to that point.

Q: What is it like — it’s well-known how loved you are in Arizona and you’ve played at a couple of other places in the Majors — so what’s it like to be that guy and still be in Arizona and still associated with the team?

A: I take a lot of pride and respect in that. I feel like I represent the organization every time I go to an event or do something in public as far as baseball or something like that. My wife and I and our kids, this is where we chose to be home for us, and we’ve lived here ever since. We love Arizona. I grew up in Tampa, Fla., which was a big part of my life, but as you grow up and you start your own family, my wife and I, this is where we wanted to begin our own family. This has been a very special place for us. To be able to continue doing what I love to do, which is being a part of a world championship team and play here in Arizona and work for the team, it’s pretty cool.