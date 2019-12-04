Mobile’s long history makes for an intriguing melange of building styles. Architectural historian Dr. Philippe Oszuscik will look at those structures in the Dec. 11 Learning Lunch at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.). The noontime program will focus on Mobile architecture before and after 1813, the year American troops captured the city during the War of 1812.

Attendees are invited to bring their own boxed lunch. Complimentary beverages will be available. Entrance is free.

For more information, call 251-208-7569 or go to historymuseumofmobile.com.

USA Art hosts holiday sale

A way to find unique gifts is at hand. The University of South Alabama Department of Art and Art History will hold a holiday sale on Friday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The department-wide sale features student, alumni and faculty work from animation, drawing, graphic design, painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics and glass.

“This allows the public to see the high-quality artwork our students and faculty create. It also offers the students experience in creating and promoting their work to sell,” professor Tony Wright said in a release.

For more information, contact Matthew Patterson at 972-835-4788 or mwpatterson@southalabama.edu.

Mosaic study complete

The endangered Conrad Albrizio mosaics in the Mobile Civic Center have been assessed and a plan for possible relocation submitted to the city of Mobile. The 56-year-old mosaics were created by the internationally respected artist by affixing Italian glass tesserae into the wall.

Art conservation firm McKay Lodge visited on Sept. 26 and 27 to assess the job. The same firm handled the 2005 relocation of another Albrizio mosaic from the old Mobile County courthouse to Government Plaza.

“They provided us with a plan to relocate and restore if necessary. Right now, we are just waiting to see what comes back from the developer to see whether or not the arena will be demolished,” city of Mobile Head of Architectural Engineering and Real Estate Asset Management Brad Christensen said in an email.

When asked about cost, Christensen had no specifics.

Mobile County Director of Public Affairs and Community Services Kathy Eddy said McKay Lodge’s 2005 conservation and hanging cost $73,357. Using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, that’s $92,606 in 2019 dollars.

Attorney-turned-author presents crime thriller

Most locals know Dom Soto from his legal work, but he’s penned a page-turner and using it to raise funds for a good cause. The book, “Fire’s Shadow: Operation Skymaster,” follows Mobile-based federal forces who protect gangsters and drug kingpins in exchange for info. The result was a “governmental crime family.”

Soto will hold a book signing during the Dec. 13 LoDa ArtWalk at OK Bicycle Shop (661 Dauphin St.). Part of the proceeds will go to Penelope House’s domestic violence shelter program.