A lot of attention heading into South Alabama’s first game of the season has been placed on the offense — Who will be the starting quarterback? Will running back La’Damian Webb be healthy for the opener? How is the offensive line shaping up? Who will be counted on at the receiver positions along with Jalen Wayne?

And there have been some answers provided — in order: Carter Bradley, yes, looking good and Caullin Lacy, Devin Voisin, Christian Wortham, Jay’juan Townsend and Oakley Coleman.

There weren’t as many questions concerning the Jaguars’ defense heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. kickoff at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls State. Defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and his staff have assembled a solid group with deep depth charts along the line, at linebacker and also in the secondary.

Their first test comes against the Colonels on Saturday, a team that Batoon said presents challenges both with the run and the pass.

“They are very efficient offensively; they have been for the last three years,” he said this week. “Their balance is what really sticks out, their ability to mix in the run and the pass. They have a new quarterback (Kohen Granier) who brings a different element to it, but he’s a veteran guy. I think he was a four-game starter last year and he played a lot of meaningful snaps and they won a lot of football games with him, so they have a lot of confidence with that quarterback.”

In turn, the Jags have a lot of confidence in their defense, which ranked No. 5 in the Sun Belt Conference last season in total defense and points allowed per game, while ranking fourth in passing defense and rushing defense.

There are a lot of new faces on the team in general, including defense. The Jags will be missing three-year starting safety Keith Gallmon who suffered a pectoral muscle tear and will miss the entire season. He was a preseason All-Sun Belt first-team selection.

“Man, I hate to see it with Keith,” cornerback Darrell Luyer Jr. said. “He’s a great player. Of course, he was on my side with me, working, so it was a tough loss. But we’ve had some people step up to replace Keith. I feel like the position that we’re in now, some young guys are in and some who didn’t really play last year but they’re stepping up and they are more confident than they were. So I feel like we’ll be fine.”

Batoon said he has been pleased with the players who have stepped in to fill the starting spot left vacant by Gallmon’s loss.

“Before Keith went down that was one of our deeper positions with Marvin Martin and Jaden Voisin,” he said. “Jaden had a really good spring camp and really kind of continued to pick his game up. He’s a veteran guy and has been in the system now going on his second year. (We have) the addition of Marvin Martin, a kid who has played at Kansas State, who has come in and learned our system and has a really good football IQ. Between the two of them, at least early in the season until they start separating themselves, we’ll have a good view of both of those guys and see how they play on Saturday.”

Voisin is listed as the starter on Saturday.

Luter brings a lot of experience to the South Alabama defensive effort. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Hattiesburg, Miss., was a second-team All-America pick last season by Pro Football Focus and an honorable mention All-America pick by Phil Steele and Pro Football News. He led the Sun Belt in passes defended and was second in interceptions per game, finishing with four on the year. He was third in the nation in passes defended and seventh nationally in interceptions per game.

“I’m just expecting us to be physical, like our unit identities are — ball, fast, physical,” Luter said. “We have to show up every game, just as much as every practice. That’s basically what we’re expecting out of our defense, just for everybody to come with great effort and everybody being confident in themselves and everybody making plays out on the field.”

Batoon said every first game of the season is difficult because you don’t really know what the opponent will throw at you. Often, teams have to make adjustments on the fly.

“It’s tough. You have to be ready to adjust,” he said. “Obviously, it’s Year 2 in the system for a lot of these guys so those adjustments will be a little easier. I remember last year in the opener just having to draw so many things up for the kids and being able to make those adjustments is critical in Year 2.

“You’re able to do it a lot more efficiently. You’ve got to be ready for everything. We’ve got a pretty broad scope in terms of what we’ve looked at from last year. They’ve got different flavors based on who they’ve got personnel-wise. We feel like we’ve covered all our bases, but there will still be adjustments like always, especially in Game 1.”





