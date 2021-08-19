Birmingham-based Hoar Program Management was selected by the Mobile Airport Authority Board on Thursday as program manager for the new international airport project at the Brookley Aeroplex.

HPM scored the highest of the five firms that responded to a request for qualifications from the board in March, MAA President Chris Curry said.

“The program manager is responsible for pulling together all phases to allow us to build the airport,” he said.

The contract is worth $4.6 million, Curry said, and will come out of the larger pool of $250 million in federal, MAA, city and county funds to pay for the whole project, Curry said. It’s standard for a contract like this to make up 2.5 percent of the total construction cost.

The contract also starts the clock on what Curry called “an aggressive” three-year timeframe to build and open the new terminal at Brookley.

“There will be one year of putting together the components that’s not sexy, including utilities and environmental work,” Curry said. “The next two years are going to be what I call vertical construction.”

The plan is to have the new terminal open in the summer of 2024, Curry said.

The terminal will have a minimum of five gates initially, he said, but MAA is leaving the flexibility to add more if needed. A smaller terminal, which has already been opened, could be used as part of the new airport if it’s needed, he said.