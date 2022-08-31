The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) will receive a combined $7.7 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant funding for two airport improvement projects at the Mobile International Airport.

The airport will use $6.7 million to reconstruct an apron and another $940,000 to improve drainage and erosion control. The grants were made possible through the U.S. Department of Transportation and announced by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Birmingham.

“We would like to thank U.S. Senator Richard Shelby for his overall investment towards the Mobile Airport Authority’s master plan,” Mobile Airport Authority president Chris Curry said in a statement. “These projects are a critical component toward the renovation of Airport pavement and construction of the new international terminal.”

In a statement, MAA board Chairman Elliot Maisel said the grants are important as the groundbreaking for the new airport at the Brookley Aeroplex nears.

“The timing of this grant is crucial as we move closer to a groundbreaking for the new Mobile

International Airport early next year,” Maisel said. “These projects are vital, and we appreciate all the support from Senator Shelby and the Federal Aviation Administration.”

Mobile International Airport was one of nine airports receiving grants, Shelby announced in a statement.

“Alabama’s local and regional airports play a significant role in our state’s economy, and I am proud that FAA sees the value in supporting them,” he said in the statement. “These improvements will go a long way toward increasing travel to and from Alabama and the overall safety of these airports.”

MAA expects to complete both projects within the next year.