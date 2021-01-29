Alabama quarterback Mac Jones didn’t have to agree to take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl; he wanted to be here.

Considered one of the top five quarterback prospects available in this year’s NFL Draft, with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence holding the spot as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection, Jones could have rested up from playing in the College Football Playoff title game and helping lead Alabama to a 13-0 record and the national crown.

Instead, he chose to arrive in Mobile and show what he can do. According to many of the scouts and media members who took in the American team’s three days of practice, Jones, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder helped his draft stock in a big way. He demonstrated he can make all the throws and that he works well going through his progressions. Scouts have noted his patience and decision-making as gaining attention as well as his overall performance.

He entered the week of work at Hancock Whitney Stadium as the Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner this past season. He was also a consensus first-team All-America selection, a Heisman Trophy finalist (third in voting) and the Southeastern Conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

On the field, Jones threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns this past season while being intercepted just four times and connecting on a whopping 77.4 percent of his passes. He made 17 starts in his Alabama career and appeared in 30 games, finishing his career with 6,126 passing yards, a 74.3-percent completion percentage, 56 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 556 pass attempts.

“I don’t think I needed to prove anything,” Jones said following Thursday’s practice at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. “The (video) tape is the tape and I did what I did and obviously we had a great team. But I wanted to come and learn more about NFL football and learn a new playbook, which I’ve done a good job with and learned all the plays, which are the same plays; just the verbiage and wording is a little different. So I kind of wanted to get those reps and be in the huddle and in command of the huddle. Each day I got better. It’s been a good experience.”

His status for Saturday’s game — which will begin at 1:30 p.m. and be televised on the NFL Network — is uncertain. No more tickets remain for the game, which will allow just 25 percent capacity at 25,000-seat Hancock Whitney Stadium, the first year the game has been played there. He suffered an ankle injury late in Thursday’s practice.

He said Thursday he will make a game-day decision on whether or not to take part in the game. His Alabama teammates, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris, were Senior Bowl attendees but will not take part in Saturday’s game; Smith suffered a hand injury in the national title game and was never expected to play, while Harris had an ankle injury and it was reaggravated this week, keeping him out of Thursday’s practice.

“I kind of rolled my ankle a little bit,” Jones said. “I was more worried about my right leg and now my left leg is hurt a little bit. I didn’t get to finish (practice), but I don’t want to risk it at this point. I’ll get treatment and figure out how I feel.

“I think there’s a chance (I’ll play Saturday), I’ll just have to see how I feel. I’m not going to go out there if I’m not 100 percent. It’s not fair to my teammates to not be 100 percent and try and play and not play well. I’m going to make the decision. … This week the big thing was I wanted to get out here and go through practice. … Just being in that (quarterback) room I’ve already learned so much about NFL football. They made me better this week. Hopefully I get a chance to talk to them more as this process goes on. I really enjoyed it. We’ll see what happens but I’m super happy that I came.”

Alabama teammate Landon Dickerson also arrived in Mobile this week but because of ACL surgery he obviously did not practice nor will he play in the game. Alabama offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown are expected to play Saturday along with long snapper Thomas Fletcher.

Jones added, “Growing up you watch the Senior Bowl and I know it’s a really big deal down here, especially for Alabama fans. I definitely wanted to be down here and participate as best I could. In terms of the defense (he faced) it’s obviously very basic, but the players are really good and they don’t really mess up over there on defense; they weren’t blowing any coverages or anything like that. It’s Cover 2 and Cover 3 and some man stuff; there’s only so much you can do out here, but we try to mix it up. The players are really good.”

Having played behind Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, both Heisman finalists, Jones had to wait his turn at Alabama. But when the opportunity came around — first when Tagovailoa was injured and then winning the starting job when Tagovailoa headed for the NFL early — he was ready. Some expected Jones to enter the transfer portal and look for playing time elsewhere, but he stayed.

“I think patience is a virtue,” Jones said. “I think a lot of people may have transferred but it was my personal preference. For me, I wasn’t where I was as a player and I kind of had to find a way to improve and help out the team and I just learned and grew and competed. I had good days and I had bad days. I just grew.

“I feel good about (things). I learned a lot from those guys obviously. They are two great guys and they’ve done well in the (NFL) so far. I’m going to have growing pains in the league just like anybody else. I’ve got to figure out what works in the NFL versus what works in college. It takes some trial and error, but that’s part of life. Hopefully, I can figure it out.”