One hundred goals for a soccer team over the course of five seasons would be a pretty good showing. In a sport that regularly features scores such as 1-0 or 2-1 or 3-2, the Baldwin County High School girls’ team is a high-scoring group, averaging close to seven goals a game this season. And most of those goals — 27 to be exact, through games of last week — have been scored by senior forward Maddie Beaver.

She keeps count. And she has learned to count high.

In her fifth season with the Tigers, Beaver, following last Friday’s 5-3 loss at St. Paul’s in which she scored two of her team’s three goals, now has a whopping 102 career goals. She set a personal goal of 100 goals, and now that it has been attained, she has a new goal — 50 goals in a season. Nine matches in, she is more than halfway to her target and she’s averaging 3.0 goals a game.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Beaver said when asked what it’s like to score 100 goals in a career. “I’ve had some people help me out and I’d be like, ‘I want to beat their goal.’ And then when I reached that goal, I wanted to beat another goal. People have really helped me the whole way. … When I’m on the field, I just want to help my teammates for sure and keep them motivated and get them motivated before I get myself motivated. Then it’s like, get to the goal and score.”

Beaver has committed to play for the University of Mobile and is scheduled to sign a grant-in-aid with the Rams next month. Baldwin County head coach Matt Beckett said Mobile will be getting a terrific player.

“She started [on varsity] when she was in the seventh grade and even when she was in the seventh grade, I knew she had a lot of potential. When she started she was that big [holding his hand about waist high] and now she’s twice the size and twice the soccer player, in my opinion.

“She a great soccer player and a big leader and goal-scorer for the past three years. We depend on her. She’s a great player in terms of skill, but you can tell she has a great passion for the game when she’s on the field. She exhibits that on the field and also in helping her teammates and trying to help them become better players. We are a better team because of the passion and the love she has for the game.”

Her attraction to the game was a natural one, as siblings played the game and she followed in their footsteps.

“Even when I was 3 they have videos of me scoring and things like that,” Beaver said.

She recalls vividly her first goal as a high school player, and it was an important one for Baldwin County too, not to mention just the start of many goals to follow.

“It was the second round of the playoffs and I was 12 years old [in seventh grade] and I remember everything seemed like it was in slow motion,” Beaver said. “The ball was above me and all I did was stick my leg out and the ball went in. And that was 3-2 [the winning goal].”

As the goals continued, Beaver continued to keep tabs. She was aware she was approaching 100 goals and was pleased to finally get the milestone point recently.

“I even told my coach, I was like, ‘Well, I’ve got 25 more before I get to 100,’” she said of the countdown. “Every single year I would count them down. Then it was, ‘I just need three more.’ So I finally got it and it was pretty crazy. I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders that I finally got that.”

Her 100th goal was the only goal she scored in that particular game.

“When she got the 100th she was pretty beat up,” Beckett said. Beaver admitted she had an ankle injury but wanted to play in the game and try to help her team. Her best single-game effort came in a 10-0 Baldwin County win this season in which she scored eight goals.

“I usually take her out if she has scored a lot of goals or she would have hit 100 sooner,’’ Beckett added.

Asked what makes Beaver a good scorer, Beckett said, “Speed and touch. She has great speed, which you have to have as a forward, and she’s got great touch. Left foot, right foot, in front of the ball, off center with the ball, she just has a great natural feel for how to stay in touch with the ball and how to score a goal and when to take a shot. … And one of the things I love about Maddie is she could score even more goals if she wanted to, but she passes the ball to other teammates, which makes her a well-rounded player.”

Beaver said she enjoys playing against better players and teams because she uses those games as a learning experience, which she said helps her improve as a player and teammate.

“There’s not much more you could ask of her because she’s a package deal; she has all the parts that make up a complete soccer player,” Beckett said. “It makes me jealous [watching here from the sidelines]. I wish I was that great of a player when I was in high school. It’s one of those things where I wish I could take a lot of credit for the things she does, but I can’t take too much credit. A lot of it is self-taught. You teach her what you can, but a lot of it is just her and the ability she has as a player.

“You just kind of let her loose and let her have at it. You don’t have to teach her much. Also, when she makes mistakes you don’t have to get on to her too much because she knows she made a mistake and she knows what she did wrong. You love those kinds of players where they know what they did wrong and what they did right and they are on to that all the time.”