Trump rescinds Mo Brooks endorsement

The Lagniappe team discusses the rash of shootings and gun-involved violence that has hit the city of Mobile over the past week, leaving three dead and more injured.

Sportswriter Tommy Hicks takes through the latest in March Madness and the regrets he has on his bracket.

The editorial staff closes discussing yet another case of Alabama politicians falling out of the good graces of former president Donald Trump. What does it mean for the upcoming U.S. Senate race? What will Brooks do with all the printed campaign materials with Trump’s slogan on it?

