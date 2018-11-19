Investigators are still piecing together what led to a shootout between family members in Magnolia Springs that left four people injured, one critically.

According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, the incident occurred the afternoon of Nov. 18 in the middle of a trailer park on Springfield Court in the Magnolia Springs area. He said trouble began when Jermain Dickerson, Tamarius Dickerson and Royald Jones — all in their 20s — arrived at a mobile home where Jahlen Baker, 19, lives with two roommates.

Police say the men were driving a green Ford Explorer at the time.

Advertisements

He noted that Jermain and Tamarius are brothers and Baker is their half-brother. He also said Jones is a cousin to the Dickerson brothers.

Investigators have been told by various sources the individuals involved in the shooting are somehow related to Atlanta Falcons receiver and Foley native Julio Jones. However, Mack said it’s still unclear exactly what their relation is to the former Crimson Tide standout.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation, but according to Mack some type of confrontation occurred just inside the doorway of the home and continued outside.

“We believe it started inside the door of the trailer, continued out onto the porch and may have ended in the yard,” Mack said. “The initial gunshot happened inside the doorway, but there were definitely shots fired outside as well.”

Investigators believe Baker was shot first and struck in the abdomen, and it appears a male roommate returned fire at the individuals afterward, striking all three. The man who returned fire and another female roommate of Baker’s have not yet been identified as deputies continue to investigate any role they may have played in the altercation.

All told, Mack said at least 30 rounds were fired from a “high caliber rifle” and a 9 mm pistol.

When deputies responded to the home, they found Baker, who was quickly flown to University Hospital in Mobile. He was still listed in critical condition as of Monday afternoon. Jermaine Dickerson and Jones were treated in Mobile as well.

All three required surgery and were initially listed in critical condition. However, Mack said Dickerson and Jones were upgraded to “stable” condition as of Monday, Nov. 19.

Tamarius Dickerson was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley in a private vehicle, briefly causing the hospital to go into a lockdown. Mack said it’s standard procedure to go into lockdown when gunshot victims arrive and police aren’t present.

Dickerson was treated at SBRMC for a gunshot wound to the back and released.

Police say they found a small amount of marijuana in Baker’s trailer and in the green Ford Explorer, though there was no indication the shooting was drug related. Mack said investigators have not interviewed all the individuals involved because of their medical status.

Whatever the cause of the shootout, Mack said the altercation was “absolutely dangerous” not only for those involved but also for those in the surrounding homes in the trailer park.

“This is a mobile home park. There was everything from small children to elderly and retired people in nearby houses, and there were people walking in the neighborhood,” he said. “It was a Sunday in the middle of the day … a beautiful day. We’re continuing to look at the crimes that may have been committed, but it’s very concerning that these individuals took no consideration of what they could have done in that community.”

Mack said officers have so far received no reports of nearby homes or vehicles being hit in the crossfire.

Mack did note that Termerious and Jermain Dickerson have both been arrested by the Foley Police Department and BCSO on prior drug charges. Baker, Mack said, also has a prior drug charge stemming from an arrest in Foley.

So far, no one has been charged in connection with Sunday’s shooting, though Mack said it’s possible some involved could face charges ranging from assault to attempted murder and possibly even murder if any of the victims were to not survive treatment.