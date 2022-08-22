Baldwin County’s Major Crimes Unit is still conducting an independent investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Bay Minette on Saturday, August 20.

According to a press release, a Bay Minette Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop around 10:25 that morning, and asked Otis French, Jr. to exit the vehicle he was driving so he could show him an equipment violation and give him a warning.

Investigators say French exited the vehicle, pushed the officer to the ground and ran.

The officer attempted to tase French, but the taser was “ineffective,” according to the release. Both proceeded to fight on the ground, and investigators say French tased the officer.

“Mr. French continued activating the taser until the officer responded by shooting Mr. French,” the release stated.

French died from his wounds after being transported to a local hospital, while the officer received treatment for minor injuries and was released.

The officer has since been placed on administrative leave until the unit finishes its investigation.