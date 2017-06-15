Foregoing a costly total reconstruction project, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and councilmen Levon Manzie and C.J. Small announced a “band-aid” fix for parts of Ann Street.

While the total reconstruction of Ann Street, which included replacing utilities under the surface, is nearly complete on a portion of the roadway from Arlington Street to Tennessee Street, the city will only resurface the remaining portion, from Tennessee Street to Springhill Avenue.

The resurfacing would allow drivers a smoother ride, while avoiding the multi-million cost of a total street reconstruction, Stimpson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“We wanted to do something on a short-term basis for Ann Street,” Stimpson said.

The resurfacing project will cost about $170,000 and take about two weeks to complete, Stimpson said. The money for the project was made available through savings realized from other city contracts, he said.

Small said Ann Street was among his top priorities when he joined the council and he thanked Stimpson and the city for working on it. He said he couldn’t wait for a ribbon cutting on the reconstructed portion of the street in the next couple of weeks.

“The majority of the District 3 portion of Ann Street has been reconstructed,” he said.

Manzie said he was “ecstatic over the progress that’s taken place on Ann Street.”

“While it’s a band-aid for sure, it’s great progress for those who knew it costs $8 million to $9 million for a total rebuild,” Manzie said. “I still promise the rebuild will happen.”

Stimpson said he was still committed to completing the reconstruction as well, but there has been no talk to this point on how long it would take to make that kind of expenditure available.

Partnering with the Mobile County Commission through its Pay-As-You-Go program might be an option, he said.