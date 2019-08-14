To the editor:

Over the years it has been heartwarming to see kindergarten and elementary school classes appear on television reciting as a group the “Pledge of Allegiance” to the American Flag. As I watched this again this morning, something suddenly dawned on me. What if all members of Congress were required to recite the pledge first thing every morning of every Congressional session!

It would certainly be interesting to see how many of them refuse to do so. Perhaps none may decline, but based on their past actions my guess is there will be quite a few. Considering that a pledge of allegiance to our flag equates with a pledge of allegiance to our country, it would no doubt reveal much about the source of the serious internal problems our country is now facing.

Abe Philips

Mobile