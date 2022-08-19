Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered today that the suspect accused of shooting and killing Mama Tot’s son will be held without bond.

Reuben Gulley, 20, of Saraland, surrendered himself at the Prichard Police Department on Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to court documents, he is being charged with intentional murder for the June 24 slaying of Randon Lee, the 18-year-old son of Ophelia Nichols, better known by her online moniker “Mama Tot”, a local social media influencer.

Cheriogotis ordered Friday morning that Gulley be held without bond according to state law, as he was out on bond at the time of the offense on charges of possession of marijuana and other controlled substances, which were recorded in April and May.

According to information released by Prichard police, Lee was killed in his vehicle at the First Stop gas station on St. Stephens Road during a drug deal gone wrong.

Prichard Detective Jason Hadaway said Lee arrived at the gas station to meet another individual in a black SUV. The suspect joined Lee in the car, there was one gunshot and the suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun and fled the scene.

Hadaway said Lee attempted to escape the assailants and drove across the street to another gas station. EMS arrived shortly afterward and attempted to treat Lee’s injury, but he died on the scene.

In a TikTok video posted Friday afternoon, Nichols said she knew about the warrant for about a week. She said she found out about the arrest when news reporters began calling her.

“My focus is custody, prosecution and moving forward from that,” she said. “When I seen it posted on the news station sites, I said, well, let me let everyone know how I’m doing. I open up TikTok and the first video I seen was this girl who was saying she’s got a story on Mama Tot’s son.”

She said she thought the quick attention rush to reporting on the arrest was distasteful.

“This is my child’s life, and my child was murdered,” Nichols said.

In an earlier post, Nichols expressed that this was a terrible situation that cost Lee his life as well as the life of Gulley.

“He made the decision to just throw his life away,” she said. “There’s now two families that are hurting. Those parents shouldn’t suffer for what their child did, just like I should suffer for what anything my children have done.”